Canadians Fare Well at SKUSA SpringNationals in Utah

The SuperKarts! USA Pro Tour in two-thirds complete already as the popular IAME program in the United States held their second round of races this past weekend at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Toelle, Utah. A few Canadian drivers were in attendance and displayed the Maple Leaf proudly, with Dale Curran standing on the podium on Saturday.

Curran, a race winner in round one in California, kept himself in the X30 Junior Pro Tour championship hunt with consistency in Utah. On Saturday, he never slipped lower than third place overall all day, taking second place in the Final behind Englishman Freddie Slater. British Columbia’s Jason Leung was also in contention throughout the day and drove home a four place finish, just missing the podium.

On Sunday, Curran once again led the Canadian contingent of drivers, finishing fourth place, recovering well from a fifteenth place Qualifying effort. Leung was set for an appearance on the podium as he initially crossed the finish line in second place, but a nosecone violation penalty moved him down to eleventh in the standings.

In X30 Senior, Thomas Nepveu steered his PSL Karting BirelART machine to the front all weekend. Both days he qualified third overall in a field of 36 but didn’t quite have enough in the races to keep himself in podium contention. He wound up fifth overall in both Finals. Defending National #1 Ryan Norberg added two more race victories to his resume on the weekend, giving him another shot at retaining the SKUSA Pro Tour title.

Ayden Ingratta showed some great pace in Mini Swift, qualifying in fourth place on Sunda, but unfortunately wasn’t able to stay up front in the races.

There are a few months off before the third and final round of the SKUSA Pro Tour. It will take place at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana on August 9-11. Learn more on their website, http://superkartsusa.com.