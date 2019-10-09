International News
Canadians Drive Home Three CKNA Briggs Grand Nationals Victories in Indiana
Our Canadians sure left a statement at the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals 3 in New Castle, Indiana. Competing among the biggest turnout of Briggs 206 racers of the year, three Canucks drove home victorious, including Jordan Prior, who topped the whopping 71-kart Senior Medium Final.
The two-day event featured Qualifying and a pair of heat races on a sunny Saturday at New Castle Motorsports Park, where Canadians covered 40 of the 271 entries. Sunday was much different, with a heavy rain storm rolling in around noon, just at the third and final round of heats were being completed, eventually causing a short delay.
But the clouds would clear away making room for the Finals, where all nine classes took to the track, some on rain tires and some on slicks.
Prime Powerteam was the home for many of the Canadian drivers competing and the BirelART race team secured two race victories courtesy of Curtis Fox in CIK Senior Heavy and Jordan Prior in CIK Senior Medium.
A sight rarely seen, was the 71-karts taking the green flag for the CIK Senior Medium Final. Joining Prior on the podium were Jon Treadwell and Fox, as they finished fourth and fifth.
In CIK Senior Heavy, Fox was able to hold on to the lead on the final lap to secure the victory and Prior joined him on that podium as well, taking fifth.
Rounding out the Canadian victories was Marc Stehle, who topped the field in Open Senior Medium. Stehle is regular at the CKNA program, scoring a number of victories throughout the season.
Other podium finishers were Adrian Donkers and Jamie MacArthur in CIK Masters, finishing third and fifth, Jackson Pearsall, Caleb Campbell and Ashton Henckel in Sportsman, taking third, fourth and fifth, Rocco Simone in Kid Kart who finished second and Nicholas Gilkes who took second in Junior.
Leaving a big impression, we can only image how many more Canadians will venture to New Castle next year when Grand Nationals 4 takes place.
Canadian Results at CKNA Grand Nationals 3
CIK Senior Medium
1. Jordan Prior
4. Jon Treadwell
5. Curtis Fox
9. Kelsey Hann
11. Owyn Thomas
13. Avery Miler
23. Liam Rhodes
25. Mike De La Plante
34. Charlotte Lalonde
DNF. Marc Stehle
CIK Senior Heavy
1. Curtis Fox
5. Jordan Prior
8. Jon Treadwell
9. Charlotte Lalonde
15. Steve MacVoy
19. Rich Folino
23. Owyn Thomas
Cadet Sportsman
3. Jackson Pearsall
4. Caleb Campbell
5. Ashton Henckel
11. Scotty Watkins
16. Carson Bartlett
21. Jenson Burnett
27. Pearce Wade
DNF. Wesley Donkers
Kid Kart
2. Rocco Simone
13. Ryan Donkers
CIK Masters
3. Adrian Donkers
5. Jamie MacArthur
8. Steve MacVoy
15. Dan Skilton
19. Rob Howden
DQ. Eli Yanko
Open Senior Medium
1. Marc Stehle
Junior
2. Nicholas Gilkes
7. Hudson Hamelin
23. Mackenzie Matthews
35. Chase Whitney
41. Ayden Gough
