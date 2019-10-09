Canadians Drive Home Three CKNA Briggs Grand Nationals Victories in Indiana

Our Canadians sure left a statement at the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals 3 in New Castle, Indiana. Competing among the biggest turnout of Briggs 206 racers of the year, three Canucks drove home victorious, including Jordan Prior, who topped the whopping 71-kart Senior Medium Final.

The two-day event featured Qualifying and a pair of heat races on a sunny Saturday at New Castle Motorsports Park, where Canadians covered 40 of the 271 entries. Sunday was much different, with a heavy rain storm rolling in around noon, just at the third and final round of heats were being completed, eventually causing a short delay.

But the clouds would clear away making room for the Finals, where all nine classes took to the track, some on rain tires and some on slicks.

Prime Powerteam was the home for many of the Canadian drivers competing and the BirelART race team secured two race victories courtesy of Curtis Fox in CIK Senior Heavy and Jordan Prior in CIK Senior Medium.

A sight rarely seen, was the 71-karts taking the green flag for the CIK Senior Medium Final. Joining Prior on the podium were Jon Treadwell and Fox, as they finished fourth and fifth.

In CIK Senior Heavy, Fox was able to hold on to the lead on the final lap to secure the victory and Prior joined him on that podium as well, taking fifth.

Rounding out the Canadian victories was Marc Stehle, who topped the field in Open Senior Medium. Stehle is regular at the CKNA program, scoring a number of victories throughout the season.

Other podium finishers were Adrian Donkers and Jamie MacArthur in CIK Masters, finishing third and fifth, Jackson Pearsall, Caleb Campbell and Ashton Henckel in Sportsman, taking third, fourth and fifth, Rocco Simone in Kid Kart who finished second and Nicholas Gilkes who took second in Junior.

Leaving a big impression, we can only image how many more Canadians will venture to New Castle next year when Grand Nationals 4 takes place.

Canadian Results at CKNA Grand Nationals 3

CIK Senior Medium

1. Jordan Prior

4. Jon Treadwell

5. Curtis Fox

9. Kelsey Hann

11. Owyn Thomas

13. Avery Miler

23. Liam Rhodes

25. Mike De La Plante

34. Charlotte Lalonde

DNF. Marc Stehle

CIK Senior Heavy

1. Curtis Fox

5. Jordan Prior

8. Jon Treadwell

9. Charlotte Lalonde

15. Steve MacVoy

19. Rich Folino

23. Owyn Thomas

Cadet Sportsman

3. Jackson Pearsall

4. Caleb Campbell

5. Ashton Henckel

11. Scotty Watkins

16. Carson Bartlett

21. Jenson Burnett

27. Pearce Wade

DNF. Wesley Donkers

Kid Kart

2. Rocco Simone

13. Ryan Donkers

CIK Masters

3. Adrian Donkers

5. Jamie MacArthur

8. Steve MacVoy

15. Dan Skilton

19. Rob Howden

DQ. Eli Yanko

Open Senior Medium

1. Marc Stehle

Junior

2. Nicholas Gilkes

7. Hudson Hamelin

23. Mackenzie Matthews

35. Chase Whitney

41. Ayden Gough