Canadian Tire Shootout Launched by Lombardy Karting

Lombardy Karting Association is excited to announce that they are hosting, with their partners at Canadian Tire, The Canadian Tire Shootout. Five races, eight laps each will be staged on August 13, 2017 at the association’s Smiths Falls, Ontario karting track.

Each race in The Canadian Tire Shootout will be open to the top five season point leaders among Lombardy Karting members who hold ASN Canada National licenses on August 13. Shootouts will be held in the Novice, Junior, Senior, Senior Heavy and Masters Classes.

The winners in each class of The Canadian Tire Shootout will have their registration fees to the ASN Canada Karting Championships paid by Lombardy Karting Association. The National Championships are being held August 25-27, 2017 at Mosport Kartways, Bowmanville, Ontario.

If any winner cannot attend the Nationals, the offer will go to the second place racer.

The road to the ASN Nationals starts with the Lombardy Karting Association.

Spec and Novice Light Shootout

The top five eligible racers in the Spec and Novice Light Classes at Lombardy Karting will have their own Canadian Tire Shootout on August 13. These two classes will be competing to win free Race Day Fees for the 2018 Lombardy Karting Season.

Ten-race season set to go

Lombardy Karting Association begins its race season this year with a special Novice/Rookie Day of practise on April 22, 2017. There will be a Racers’ Practise and Media Day on April 29. The first race of 2017 will be on April 30.

Lombardy’s ten-race schedule and Canadian Tire Shootout will be held at the association’s dedicated 850-metre karting track at the Lombardy Fairgrounds on Highway 15 southwest of Smiths Falls Ontario.

For more information, check out www.lombardykarting.com