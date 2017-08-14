Canadian Tire Presents ASN Canada FIA Canadian National Karting Championships Set to Go at Mosport Kartways

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park’s karting facility will play host to the 2017 Canadian Tire Presents ASN CANADA FIA Canadian National Karting Championships, August 25 to 27.

The Canadian National Championships are the most prestigious Canadian karting weekend of the year, bringing in the best young kart drivers from across the country to compete for national titles in a multitude of classes.

“On behalf of Canadian Tire Corporation, we are excited to again be presenting sponsor for the Canadian Karting Championships,” said Allan MacDonald, President of Canadian Tire Retail.

“Supporting our youth in sport is part of Canadian Tire’s DNA, and we are proud to be part of the foundation for the future stars of Canadian auto racing.”

Canadian Tire, a mainstay of support in auto racing in Canada for over 35 years, continues their long-standing association with the sport through this young driver development initiative.

“ASN Canada FIA is proud of Canadian Tire’s support of our annual championship, now in its 19th year,” said Paul Cooke, ASN’s Vice President.

“Our annual event is the flagship of Canadian kart racing and we expect to see drivers from across Canada competing for the coveted checkered flag in each class”.

Fans are invited to attend on Sunday to watch from the Canadian Tire Fan Zone located on top of the hill at the west-end of the facility – featuring grand-stand seating and Horn Dawg’s award-winning BBQ eats. Opening Ceremonies commence at 11:00 AM Sunday, with racing going on throughout the day until Podium Presentations at 4:00PM. Admission to the Canadian Tire Fan Zone is free for spectators.

This exciting weekend will include 11 classes of kart-racing ranging from the young Briggs & Stratton Cadets, featuring kids from ages seven to 11, to older classes like Rotax Senior, and the 125cc open shifter karts, where drivers reach speeds of up to 160 km/h.

In addition to national championships being up for grabs, there is an abundance of prizes available to drivers and teams throughout the weekend.

The MotoMaster Friday SuperPole Qualifying Awards feature cash prizes for the Top Three qualifiers in each class. The pole-sitter from each class will win $300, with the second and third place drivers winning $200 and $100 respectively. In total, there is $6,600 of winnings available throughout all 11 classes. As well the MotoMaster Class Champion Tuner Award will be presented to the lead-mechanic for each championship winner.

Since 1961, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park has been the leading racing and automotive performance facility in Canada, hosting series’ ranging from international sports cars to NASCAR on the renowned 3.957-kilometre Grand Prix track. CTMP is home to the 1.5km Mosport Kartways track, which was reconfigured and repaved in 2014 and annually holds regional karting events for aspiring Canadian athletes to hone their skills before taking their next

step towards professional racing.