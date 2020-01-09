Canadian Tire Motorsport Park & Mosport Karting Centre Unveil Plans For 2020

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) announced today their new partnership with Richard Boake, who will take over as operator of CTMP’s karting facility under the name of Mosport Karting Centre.

“We’re excited to start this new chapter in the history of this great facility,” said CTMP Co-Owner Ron Fellows. “Our state-of-the-art karting facility hosts everything from corporate programs to high-level racing, and working closely with Richard and his team, we’re committed to fostering a positive environment for all participants here at the Mosport Karting Centre.”

Boake is well known in the karting community, having raced in the iconic Sunoco Ron Fellows Karting Championship before enjoying success in touring cars and time-attack competition in Canada and abroad. Boake operates his family automotive business in Markham, Ontario as well as working for CTMP with the Ron Fellows Driving Experience. In 2019 Boake was appointed as Series Competition Manager for the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC).

“I’m thrilled to partner with CTMP and begin this new experience. I grew up in the karting community so to come full circle and have this opportunity to give back to karting is really special for me. It’s important to create fun and affordable regional racing in Ontario, while also adding value to the corporate karting experiences that suit this beautiful facility so well,” said Boake.

Among the plans for 2020 and beyond, Boake and CTMP aim to elevate the popular Arrive and Drive format by introducing brand new Birel ART karts at Mosport Karting Centre. The facility also intends to continue hosting regional racing, working together with the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) and the MRFKC on a full schedule of events.

Mosport Karting Centre will also provide on-site race-shop support through a partnership with Professional Racing Ontario (PRO) who will be moving their headquarters to CTMP. PRO will also be the official dealer of the new Charles Leclerc Kart in Ontario as well as providing trackside support and driver coaching, club and national level race support, and racing focused summer camps and seminars. In addition to the current products and services that PRO offers they will have a full supply of parts and complete Briggs & Stratton and Vortex Rok Engines packages. This includes providing Briggs & Stratton engine service and tuning with an on-site dynamometer. An on-site store will offer racing safety equipment and apparel including helmets, gloves, suits, shoes, etc.

PRO Co-Founder Darryl Timmers said, “on behalf of myself, Curtis Fox, and the entire PRO team we are very excited about this new partnership both with Mosport Karting Centre and Charles Leclerc Kart. This is a terrific opportunity for us to support and service the Ontario karting community at the best karting facility in Canada.”

The karting community is encouraged to follow Mosport Karting Centre on Facebook and Instagram at the handle @mosportkarting to stay updated and informed. Mosport Karting Centre will also operate online through the CTMP website. The karting page will be updated with information and registration forms in the coming days.