Canadian Open Moved to September in Mont-Tremblant

The Canadian Open, the National Final of the Canadian Rotax MAX Challenge, was originally scheduled for July 17-19. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and inter-provincial travel restrictions, the event could not be held on that date.

It is not possible to hold a three-day event during the school year and therefore the Canadian Open, in its usual format, will not be held this year.

The Canadian final of the Rotax MAX Challenge will take place on September 19 and 20 during the final round of the Coupe de Montréal at the Académie de Karting Jim Russell in Mont-Tremblant.

Seven invitations to participate at the RMC Grand Finals in Portugal will be awarded at this event. The Grand Finals will take place in Portugal, January 23-30 2021.

Grand Finals tickets available:

DD2: the winner of the final race.

DD2 Masters: the winner of the final race.

MAX Senior: the first two of the final race.

MAX Junior: the winner of the final race.

Micro-Mini MAX: the driver with the best result in the final race within the Micro-MAX age group and the driver with the best result in the final race within the Mini-MAX age group.

Details will be included in the Supplementary Regulation of the event.