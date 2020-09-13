Canadian Open Could be Canada’s Biggest Race of the Season

Register now for the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant as you’re not going to want to miss this one!

We are expecting this race in the picturesque Quebec region to be Canada’s most attended race of the season.

The season finale for the Coupe de Montreal will also act as the Rotax Canadian Open, awarding invitations to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, being held this year in beautiful Portimao, Portugal.

The Coupe de Montreal has attracted a large number of racers through each of their five events so far this year, and with no scheduling conflicts, racers from as far as British Columbia and Alberta are making the trek for the Canadian Open. In addition, a number of racers from Ontario have confirmed their presence at the event.

In chatting with event organizers at the Jim Russell Karting Academy, the moment registration opened this past Monday, entries began flying in and have no stopped.

With COVID-19 regulations still in effect, a few reminders from the organizers for those coming to the event:

Online pre-event registration is mandatory. Regular registration ends on Thursday 17th at 5:00 pm. After this deadline, a late fee of $25.00 + tax will apply. Register now!

Masks are mandatory on the property at the Jim Russell Karting Academy

Only two (2) crew members are allowed per driver at the event. No additional friends or family are allowed to attend the event. This will be strictly enforced

CKN will be present at the event and will have our photography services available. PRE-ORDER Your Photo Package Here!