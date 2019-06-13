Canadian Open Confirms Event Schedule and Key Dates

The Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec has announced that MotoMaster is the presenting sponsor for their event and confirmed their event schedule along with some key dates for competitors.

The race weekend will kick off on Friday with SuperPole Qualifying for the Rotax Max classes and practice for Briggs and Stratton and Shifter racers. Their race weekend starts on Saturday morning with SuperPole Qualifying, allowing them a little extra time to arrive and not miss too much of the work week in the process. There will be plenty of heat racing and PreFinals before all of the classes complete their weekend on Sunday with the Finals.

Saturday afternoon, La Maison du Rôti and Karting Jim Russell will host a dinner party, with a skills competition to go along with it. Last year, everyone was challenged to match a set time of the track on a bicycle, along with a tire changing competition. It’s always fun in Mont-Tremblant.

Key dates to remember:

Now: book your accommodation as soon as possible. Mont-Tremblant area is very busy at that time of the year.

July 2 at noon: Deadline if you want to rent an engine from the organization for the Micro/Mini MAX, Junior MAX and Senior MAX classes.

July 15 at noon: Pre-Registration closes. Registration increases $150.00 + tax after.

July 18 at 5 pm: Registration closes (or before if the cap of your class has been reached).

To learn more, be sure to check in often to the event page that the organizers have created: http://maxchallenge.ca/2019-canadian-open-information-and-registration/

Reminder:

Rotax Max classes competing for tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals in Italy are capped at 30 entries and are expected to fill up. Register now!