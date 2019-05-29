Canadian Open Brings Back Clockwise Track Direction!

Organizers of the Canadian Open, held from July 19 to 21 in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, have announced they will utilize the clockwise track direction for their event.

For nearly every race in the last half decade, racers have steered the counter-clockwise version of the popular track, but for those who took part in the first few ASN Canadian Karting Championships at the track, they will remember the original direction, and that was clockwise.

Choosing to switch it up and provide a new challenge for the racers, the return to the clockwise direction will be exciting for both Rotax Max and Briggs competitors.

Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals tickets will be on the line for Rotax Mini, Junior, Senior, DD2 and DD2 Masters and the invitation to open to all competitions, Canadian or foreign.

More important information about the event can be found on the Rotax Max Challenge Canada website, including information on engine rentals, practice, accomodations and race registration. http://maxchallenge.ca/2019-canadian-open-information-and-registration/

Don’t wait, register now for your chance to be on Team Canada this fall at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy!