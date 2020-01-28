Canadian Open 2020: Save the date!

SRA Karting International, the Canadian distributor of ROTAX karting products, is extremely happy to confirm the presentation of the third edition of the Canadian Open, July 17-19, 2020. The event will take place in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec at the Jim Russell Karting Academy.

The event will be the National final of the Canadian Rotax MAX Challenge. Again, Briggs & Stratton and Shifters classes will be part of the program.

“The Rotax program is the only 2-stroke national program, meaning the Canadian Open is the only real national event. It is important for us to make this event special”

“We created this event to be more than just a kart race but also a social event for the karting community. The second edition was a huge success and generated a lot of positive feedbacks from competitors, teammates and relatives. We are confident this third edition will be amongst, if not the most popular in Canada for 2020,” said Michel Boisclair, president of SRA Karting.

