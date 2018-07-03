Canadian Mini Indy to Host Karting Charity Event with Indycar Stars!

In the lead up to this year’s Honda Indy Toronto, Hamilton-based Canadian Mini Indy is offering race fans the chance to get on track under the watchful eyes of Indycar stars Robert Wickens and James Hinchcliffe! A charity event July 9th will benefit Make-A-Wish Canada, and allow drivers the chance to race into the evening and meet the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ teammates afterwards.

Participants in the charity event will get behind the wheel of BirelART Arrive & Drive karts at the Canadian Mini Indy and compete in an Arrive & Drive race. Autograph sessions and photo opportunities with the Indycar stars are also part of the festivities, as are a raffle and other prizes. Race time is just under a week away, and the Canadian Indycar pair are very much looking forward to getting back to their roots for a very good cause.

“Karting has always been very important to me,” said Wickens, driver of the #6 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda. “It’s how I started racing and it’s how I stay fit in the off season. I’m still a very frequent kart driver and whenever I can, I try to get behind the wheel and just drive. In my opinion, karting is one of the most pure forms of motorsport you can do. It’s so much fun, so I’m really looking forward to getting back into the karting community on July 9.”

“Furthermore, to do it for Make-A-Wish Canada, it’s going to be even more special,” continued the Indycar rookie points’ leader. “I hope everyone can come out and say ‘Hi’ to James and me. We’ll be there all night signing autographs and watching some good, old-fashioned racing, which is what James and I, as ultimate race fans, like to do whenever we can!”

Hinchcliffe echoed the statement of his SPM teammate.

“This is something that Robbie and I have wanted to do for a while,” explained James Hinchcliffe, driver of the #5 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda. Karting is where we got our start and is still something we love doing, and we always love finding ways to give back, so this event is really a win in a lot of different areas. It’s also a great way to get everyone geared up and in the mood for the Honda Indy Toronto! Hopefully it’s just the first one and becomes something we can do again in the future.”

Positions for the Arrive & Drive event are limited. Those interested can register or get additional information by calling 905-679-2122 ext 2 or emailing registration@cameronmotorsports.com. There will also be an option for a meet and greet with the drivers for a cost of $20.00, with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Canada.

See the official schedule below:

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM – Registration

6:20 PM – Driver’s Briefing

6:30 PM – Racing Begins

6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Media with Robbie & James

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Autograph Session

8:45 PM – Trophies presented by Robbie & James