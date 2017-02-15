Georgie Zouein is reunited with Ben Cooper and Papa Ben for a shot at the Florida Winter Tour (Photo courtesy: Ronald Zouein)

Canadian Champ Zouein Reunites with BCR for Florida Winter Tour Entry

Our 2016 ASN Canadian National Rotax Micro-Max Champion is taking a shot at the Florida Winter Tour. Georgie Zouein, who now calls the United Arab Emirates home, has traveled across the globe and reunited with the team that helped earn him the Canadian title six months ago. Zouein is taking on the Rotax Micro-Max class with Ben Cooper Racing, the team and a namesake of a coach who has helped him turn into the driver he is today.

Currently Zouein is engulfed in a challenging battle in the UAE for the championship there, but has always eyed up the Florida Winter Tour and is making his third start in the series, after taking part in races in 2015 and 2016.

“Since the first time I worked with Georgie back in 2014 at the Canadian Nationals, it would be easier to say he is pretty much a different driver now. He and his family have put so much effort into his young karting career and the benefits are truly paying off. He took his first Canadian Championship last year and hopefully this weekend we will see him fighting for the podium.”

-Ben Cooper, BCR Team Owner

A special program for Zouein in 2017 see’s him racing not only for himself but for others as well. Developing his own “RacingForHappiness” campaign, Zouein and his family are giving back to families in need each time he achieves a podium result. Throughout a strong start to the 2017 season, Zouein has stood on the podium seven times and therefore donated to seven kids in need.

“I am excited to be back in Florida for the FWT for the third year in a row,” explains Georgie. “I’m looking forward to racing here because of the great experience I gain every time. There’s a lot to learn from the other drivers; they’re super smart and super quick. Plus the events are super fun.”

“Of course racing should mainly be for the fun and experience, but I’m going to push for a podium if I can as part of my Racing for Happiness Program which I started last year at the Canadian Nationals and continuing with at the UAE Nationals. Every podium I get, my dad donates money to help an unfortunate kid. I do this because I’m fortunate to be racing and other kids aren’t fortunate to have proper lives.”

It all started at the Canadian Championships last summer in Mont-Tremblant when Georgie decided to donate the $100 he won for the SuperPole and over the Christmas break, he decided to make a campaign out of it. Watch the video below.

Action at the Florida Winter Tour begins on Thursday with official practice followed by Qualifying on Friday, heat races on Saturday and the Finals on Sunday. All of the action can be live streamed on CKN, beginning on Friday afternoon.