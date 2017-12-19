Canadian Champ Ryan MacDermid Joins Prime Powerteam for Full 2018 Season

Ryan MacDermid, the reigning Canadian National Rotax Senior Champion has found a new stable for the 2018 season and he has a full schedule of races on the agenda. MacDermid will join the Prime Powerteam for a full assault in just about every opportunity he can race in North America.

The sophomore season in the Senior division for MacDermid will see him begin the year at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour and SKUSA Florida Winter Series. Through the summer season, MacDermid will race at home in the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge, the new Ron Fellows National Championship and Canadian National Karting Championships, while also competing in the SKUSA Pro Tour and Rok Cup USA events. It will be a busy year for the driver from Whitby, Ontario who returns to the BirelART product after a brief stint with PSL Karting to start 2017.

“I can’t wait to get the 2018 season underway. After working with Trevor several times in the past, I understand how he and his team run. Going under his tent just to say hello to everyone so often, I really noticed the strong team relationship that all of the drivers, mechanics, and parents share. The team’s attention to detail is the best I’ve seen. There is no other team that goes on a track walk every evening after a long day of on-track sessions.”

“I know that Trevor and I can get some big wins together. I can’t wait to be apart of the team!”

MacDermid will join Prime not only as a driver but as a mentor to many of the younger drivers that Prime has been successfully developing. As echoed by Trevor Wickens, the Prime Powerteam manager.

“As a team, we are extremely excited to have Ryan on board. He’s an exceptionally quick driver, not to mention a top-notch young man. He has an impressive resume for such a young driver. I’m excited to build these stats with Ryan in 2018. To top it all off, Ryan will also take on a role as a bit of a mentor for the younger drivers sharing his experiences and expertise.”

The first race on MacDermid and Prime’s agenda will be the SKUSA Florida Winter Series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For more information about joining the Prime Powerteam, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.