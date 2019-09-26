Canadian Briggs Racing Teams and Racers Set to Compete in Cup Karts Grand Nationals 3

While many of our best Canadian two-cycle racers are busy preparing for two international finals in Italy, a number of our teams and Briggs 206 racers are preparing for what could be the biggest Briggs race of the season.

Cup Karting North America will host their Grand Nationals 3 at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana on October 4 to 6 and they are expecting hundreds of Briggs racers.

PSL Karting, Prime Powerteam and Team VSR have confirmed their presence at the event and with them, a number of Canadian racers will compete in the event, along with Charlotte Lalonde with the Margay Racing Team and Marc Stehle with his WMW Racing program.

CKNA has announced they will be giving away more than $30,000 in prizes, raffling off great items throughout the entire weekend of racing. Briggs & Stratton Racing has stepped up with a gas promotion for drivers travelling to the event, offering up an $80.00 gas card for Canadians who pre-register for the event.

To learn more about the event, visit the CKNA website, https://www.cupkarts.com/grand-nationals-3/.