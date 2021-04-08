Canada Final by Max Karting Group Announces 2021 Date and Location

The Max Karting Group has confirmed with CKN the date and location of their 2021 Canada Final.

After hosting their inaugural Canada Final last year in Alberta, the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals qualifying event will head west and take place at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Columbia. The race is scheduled for August 27-29.

“Join us in one of Canada’s largest Rotax events in 2021, where drivers from all across the country come to compete in Chilliwack, BC in hopes to represent Team Canada in 2021 at the Rotax Grand Finals in Bahrain.”

– Max Karting Group

12 Champions will be crowned along with 6 drivers being added to Team Canada to participate at the Rotax Grand Finals in Bahrain December 3-11, 2021.

The event will have classes for all of the Rotax Max Challenge categories, along with Briggs 206 competitors.

More information to come.