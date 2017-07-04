Calgary’s Alan Haggarty Leads Canadian Senior Briggs Weekly Series Rankings Heading into July

The season is in full swing and so we thought we would have a peek at the Canadian standings of the Briggs Weekly Series. Combining all of the karting clubs in Canada who signed up to be a part of the Briggs WRS, the list featured hundreds of Canadian kart racers from coast to coast.
The top-three racers in the Senior ranks are spread between three different race clubs as Senior Heavy/Masters driver Alan Haggarty, the ironman willing to race in every category at the Calgary Kart Racing Club tops the charts. In the North American rankings, Haggarty sits fourth overall and is knocking on the door of the top-three. He will look to the Alberta Summer Challenge to maintain his top position in Canada later this month.
Second up is another Briggs Senior Heavy/Masters driver Jason McCumber, of Saskatoon Kart Racers. He had another win and a podium finish on the weekend at the SKR Grand Prix and that should help him out in the coming weeks.
In third we have Senior Lite racer Alex Murphy who is enjoying a good season at the club level in 2017 to put Goodwood Kartways/TRAK on the rankings. Murphy will be in attendance this weekend at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge event at Mosport Kartways aiming for a victory to help move him to the top of the standings.
Rounding out the top-five are John Kwong of the Calgary Kart Racing Club (CKRC) and Jeff Pfeifer of the Saskatoon Kart Racers.
Looking down the list, CKRC members hold six of the top-ten positions with Goodwood Kartways/TRAK being the second most ranked club with Heavy/Masters drivers seemingly having an edge on the Senior/Lite racers.
Notable upcoming races in the month of July include two Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge races for the Ontario members along with the EDKRA Alberta Challenge.
Briggs Weekly Series Canadian Senior Rankings on July 1, 2017 (Top-25)
|Rank
|Points
|Driver
|Kart Club
|1
|
154.75
|ALAN HAGGERTY
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|2
|
146.75
|JASON MCCUMBER
|SASKATOON KART RACERS
|3
|
140.25
|ALEX MURPHY
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|4
|
134.5
|JOHN KWONG
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|5
|
126.25
|JEFF PFEIFER
|SASKATOON KART RACERS
|6
|
122.25
|DAVE CAMERON
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|7
|
118.25
|TANVEER DEEN
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|8
|
118.25
|SKYLAR DUNNING
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|9
|
117.25
|CHARLOTTE LALONDE
|LE CIRCUIT QUYON
|10
|
116
|LEVI SCHMIDTKE
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|11
|
110
|DAVE NELSON
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|12
|
108.25
|BRODY MYER
|POINT PELEE KART CLUB
|13
|
108
|ANTHONY CASTRO
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|14
|
108
|MARK BANKS
|SASKATOON KART RACERS
|15
|
106.25
|GAVIN SANDERS
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|16
|
104
|MATT BRADLEY
|SASKATOON KART RACERS
|17
|
103
|ADRIAN DONKERS
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|18
|
98
|JOSH CONQUER
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|19
|
97
|NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|20
|
94
|DENNIS BAUER
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|21
|
94
|ELI YANKO
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
|22
|
92.75
|MIKE FORGET
|LE CIRCUIT QUYON
|23
|
92
|PETER SAMMON
|CALGARY KART RACING CLUB
|24
|
91
|JOHN BUZZA
|MANITOBA KARTING ASSOCIATION
|25
|
90.5
|TAYLOR GATES
|GOODWOOD KARTWAYS
Full rankings can be found on the Briggs WRS site.
