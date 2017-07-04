Alan Hagarty leading Jason McCumber at the Alberta Shootout in Calgary. The two drivers lead the Canadian portion of the Briggs WRS heading into the month of July. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Calgary’s Alan Haggarty Leads Canadian Senior Briggs Weekly Series Rankings Heading into July

The season is in full swing and so we thought we would have a peek at the Canadian standings of the Briggs Weekly Series. Combining all of the karting clubs in Canada who signed up to be a part of the Briggs WRS, the list featured hundreds of Canadian kart racers from coast to coast.

The top-three racers in the Senior ranks are spread between three different race clubs as Senior Heavy/Masters driver Alan Haggarty, the ironman willing to race in every category at the Calgary Kart Racing Club tops the charts. In the North American rankings, Haggarty sits fourth overall and is knocking on the door of the top-three. He will look to the Alberta Summer Challenge to maintain his top position in Canada later this month.

Second up is another Briggs Senior Heavy/Masters driver Jason McCumber, of Saskatoon Kart Racers. He had another win and a podium finish on the weekend at the SKR Grand Prix and that should help him out in the coming weeks.

In third we have Senior Lite racer Alex Murphy who is enjoying a good season at the club level in 2017 to put Goodwood Kartways/TRAK on the rankings. Murphy will be in attendance this weekend at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge event at Mosport Kartways aiming for a victory to help move him to the top of the standings.

Rounding out the top-five are John Kwong of the Calgary Kart Racing Club (CKRC) and Jeff Pfeifer of the Saskatoon Kart Racers.

Looking down the list, CKRC members hold six of the top-ten positions with Goodwood Kartways/TRAK being the second most ranked club with Heavy/Masters drivers seemingly having an edge on the Senior/Lite racers.

Notable upcoming races in the month of July include two Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge races for the Ontario members along with the EDKRA Alberta Challenge.

Briggs Weekly Series Canadian Senior Rankings on July 1, 2017 (Top-25)

Rank Points Driver Kart Club 1 154.75 ALAN HAGGERTY CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 2 146.75 JASON MCCUMBER SASKATOON KART RACERS 3 140.25 ALEX MURPHY GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 4 134.5 JOHN KWONG CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 5 126.25 JEFF PFEIFER SASKATOON KART RACERS 6 122.25 DAVE CAMERON CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 7 118.25 TANVEER DEEN CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 8 118.25 SKYLAR DUNNING CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 9 117.25 CHARLOTTE LALONDE LE CIRCUIT QUYON 10 116 LEVI SCHMIDTKE CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 11 110 DAVE NELSON CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 12 108.25 BRODY MYER POINT PELEE KART CLUB 13 108 ANTHONY CASTRO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 14 108 MARK BANKS SASKATOON KART RACERS 15 106.25 GAVIN SANDERS GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 16 104 MATT BRADLEY SASKATOON KART RACERS 17 103 ADRIAN DONKERS GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 18 98 JOSH CONQUER GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 19 97 NICHOLAS HORNBOSTEL GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 20 94 DENNIS BAUER CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 21 94 ELI YANKO GOODWOOD KARTWAYS 22 92.75 MIKE FORGET LE CIRCUIT QUYON 23 92 PETER SAMMON CALGARY KART RACING CLUB 24 91 JOHN BUZZA MANITOBA KARTING ASSOCIATION 25 90.5 TAYLOR GATES GOODWOOD KARTWAYS

Full rankings can be found on the Briggs WRS site.