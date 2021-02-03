Calgary Kart Racing Club Planning Exciting Summer Family Race Weekend!

The Calgary Kart Racing Club is busy planning a summer spectacular event and everyone is invited to take part in this new tradition!

From July 23 to 25, the CKRC will host their first annual North of 49 Karting Championship at Strathmore Motorsports Park presented by T&T Disposal Solutions, featuring three unique days of racing action to determine the overall winners of the mini-championship.

The plan comes from the board of directors at the CKRC and the aspirations of John Kwong, a long time racer and member of the Calgary karting community.

Speaking to CKN, Kwong outlines his inspiration for the event.

“The goal of the CKRC for this event is to give kart racers an annual racing event that is something different than your usual big prizes, which only benefit a few racers. Our focus is on a total event experience that the whole family will enjoy and will plan to come to for years to come. We want to have realistic goals for our first year that will build a foundation that we can improve on in the years to come.”

“At this event, racers will have an unparalleled amount of actual racing laps, challenging grid position scenarios, as well as other event experiences that we are still ironing out the details on.”

It’s all part of the program at the CKRC, to cater to all of their members and continue to entice new racers to the sport and the club.

The CKRC has experienced great success with their ‘Try-a-Kart’ program, inviting potential racers to jump into the seat of a real race kart from one of the CKRC’s fleet of karts. These events run throughout the summer months and have helped grow the club with many new members.

The North of 49 race will not have any club racing points implications as no points will be awarded, thus allowing all racers from any region to enjoy the event without the fear of interrupting the club championship. It also helps fill a small gap in the summer schedule.

In addition to the North of 49 race, the CKRC is also a part of the Alberta Shootout, a two-race program that pits the best racers from the province against each other. CKRC will host round one on June 19/20, while the EDKRA hosts round two in Warburg on Sept 11/12.

To learn more about the Calgary Kart Racing Club, visit their website, http://ckrc.com and be sure to ‘like’ their page on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/calgarykart.racingclub/.

Strathmore Motorsports Park presented by T&T Disposal Solutions (pre-2020 construction)

CKN is planning to attend this event with more great details from the club expected to emerge in the coming months. Mark your calendars, this one should be fun!