Calgary Kart Racing Club Forms Mini-Championship to Award Tickets to Rok the Rio!

The Calgary Kart Club is offering exciting prizes for the Vortex VLR 100cc category and the Open Shifter class, presented by Rok Cup Canada and Rok Cup USA.

The club has formed a 3-race mini championship within the CKRC schedule to award prizes to Rok the Rio in Las Vegas this fall. Utilizing the final three club race dates on August 10, 11 and September 15, the highest points scorers will score the prizes, which includes race entry fee, race tires, race fuel and mechanics pit passes for Rok the Rio on October 28 to November 2, 2019.

For the VLR 100cc drivers, a prize will be awarded to one Senior driver and one Masters driver. The CKRC has a limited number of “try before you buy” engines available for these events. They are available to the first drivers who commit to all three rounds and are to be used for two days. Contact manager@ckrc.com to reserve yours today.

For the Open Shifter drivers, prizes will be awarded to the top Senior Shifter (age 16+) and the top Master shifter (age 30+). Weight breaks will be: Moto engines at 375 lbs, Vortex ROK/ICC/TAG at 395 lbs, and KZ with homologation newer than expiry 2018 at 405 lbs.

The format for these events will be: Warm-up/Qualifying, a 6-lap heat, a 10-lap pre-final and a 12 lap Main Event.

“Our last shifter race had 16 entries – come join the fun! We welcome out of town racers to join this points championship. Please visit www.ckrc.com for track location and event details.”

The Rok the Rio race is held in Las Vegas, Nevada around a temporary circuit in the parking lot of the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino. To make this event even more special it is run over the Halloween weekend. To learn more, visit http://rokcupusa.com.