Cadets Steal the Show at TRAK Season Opener

Another beautiful day of weather helped welcome racers in the Greater Toronto Area back to the kart tracks as Goodwood Kartways the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) held their first club race of the year this past weekend. An impressive 120 entries filled up the grids among the nine categories hitting the track, with two classes making a great statement for the future of our great sport.

Stealing the spotlight of the day was Briggs Cadet as well as Mini Rok. Featuring the youngest racers to take the track, Briggs Cadet had 20 future stars line up on the grid, many to compete in their first-ever races. While it took a few attempts to get the PreFinal underway, the young stars learned and came back for their Final and got the green flag on their first attempt. As a category that has always had trouble gaining strong numbers across the country, it was a spectacular sight to see and the optimism that came with it. Taking home the victory was Rocco Simone, making it a victorious debut for the New Speed Motorsports race team. Joey Lecce and Elijah Joshi joined Simone on the podium, finishing second and third with great battles found throughout the circuit.

In the other category for our youngest racers, Mini Rok, 11 drivers competed throughout the day, another very positive sign for the sport. No less than seven of these racers competed in Briggs Cadet last year and have stepped up to the faster category for 2020. Ryan Maxwell led the group to victory aboard his Energy Kart, battling all race long with Jordan Di Leo, with Jensen Burnett, Stefano Picerno and Rocco Simone rounding out the top-five.

Taking home other victories on the day were Kai Dalziel in Rok Senior, Eli Yanko in Briggs Masters, Ayden Ingratta in Briggs Junior, Gianluca Savaglio in Briggs Senior, Gavin Goldie in Briggs Junior Lite, Davide Greco in Rok Shifter and Lorenzo Morsillo in Rok Junior.

The race day went off without a hitch and remained on schedule all day long, ending mid-afternoon. Goodwood Kartways displayed their new podium backdrop to cap the day off with their trophy presentation and are now gearing up for TRAK race #2, which takes place this Saturday back at Goodwood.

To learn more about Goodwood Kartways and TRAK, be sure to visit their website, http://goodwoodkartways.com.

Be sure to view our photo gallery from the race day on our Facebook Page.