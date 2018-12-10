John Buzza leading the way in Strathmore at the Western Canadian Karting Championship (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Buzza and Amorim End 2018 Season Atop the Senior/Masters Briggs Weekly Series Rankings

It’s official, the 2018 karting season is in the books. We capped off the final race on our calendar when we returned home from Brazil, closing out a phenomenal karting season and now were beginning to reflect on the journey.

Today we’re looking at the Briggs Weekly Series rankings where hundreds of Canadian kart racers took part this season. From coast to coast, Briggs 206 racers hit the track with their respective kart clubs, challenging for race wins, points championships and their position in the coveted Briggs Weekly Series, where great prizes are always up for grabs at year end.

This year, Briggs & Stratton Racing awarded over $150,000 in prizes between Canada and the USA, and surpassed 15,000 competing racers!

A dozen Canadian kart clubs took part including Atlantic Motorsports Karters Association (NS), Calgary Kart Racing Association (AB), Championship Kart Racing Association (NB), Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association (AB), Goodwood Kartways (ON), Manitoba Karting Association (MB), Mosport Kartways (ON), Point Pelee Karting Club (ON), Saskatoon Kart Racers, (SK), South Sask Kart Club (SK), Toronto Kart Club (ON) and West Coast Kart Club (BC).

Leading the way in the three Canadian divisions were drivers from three different kart clubs. Manitoba Karting Associations’ John Buzza placed himself inside the top-10 for another season, taking the top honour in the Senior ranks while Angelo Amorim of the Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association just barely edged Alan Haggarty for the Masters Crown. The two categories are ranked together in the overall ranking but scored separately for our viewing pleasures.

Very impressively, Buzza finished the season in the top-five overall in the Briggs Weekly Series rankings that combines the Canadian and USA drivers. Canadian runner-up Stephan Bachalo, also from Manitoba Karting Association, finished up eleventh overall. Ontario’s Jordan Prior enjoyed an incredible club racing season, winning both the Goodwood and Mosport championships in Ontario and thus earnings himself two positions in the top-ten Canadian rankings.

To view the full rankings, be sure to visit the Briggs Racing website.

2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Canadian Senior Rankings (Top-30)

Canadian Ranking Overall Ranking Driver Club Total Points Average Points 1 4 JOHN BUZZA Manitoba Karting Association MB 223.5 27.8 2 11 STEPHEN BACHALO Manitoba Karting Association MB 212.25 26.5 3 28 JORDAN PRIOR Goodwood Kartways ON 202 25.2 4 30 CONNOR PEET Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 200.5 25 5 41 WYATT GULASH South Sask Kart Club SK 193 24 6 44 JOHN KWONG Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 190.5 23.8 7 49 JORDAN PRIOR Mosport Kartways ON 189.75 23.6 8 56 MORGAN MCDONALD Manitoba Karting Association MB 188 23.5 9 61 WHITNEY STEVENSON Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 184.75 23 10 62 JONATHAN TREADWELL Mosport Kartways ON 184.5 23 11 65 RYLAN DESPINS Manitoba Karting Association MB 184 23 12 68 AARON KENNEDY Championship Karting Racing Association NB 183.25 22.8 13 73 HALEY GULASH South Sask Kart Club SK 182.75 22.8 14 74 COLBY WALLACE Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 182 22.8 15 79 NAILA DEEN Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 180.5 22.5 16 87 FRANCESCA PASUBIO Toronto Kart Club ON 177.25 22 17 96 TANVEER DEEN Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 172.75 21.5 18 97 GRIFFIN DOWLER Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 172.5 21.5 19 99 DEVON BOYLE South Sask Kart Club SK 172 21.5 20 104 TYLER SIMMONS Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 170 21.2 21 113 ALEX MURPHY Goodwood Kartways ON 167.25 20.9 22 118 BEN ISRAEL Championship Karting Racing Association NB 164.25 20.5 23 120 ALEX MURPHY Mosport Kartways ON 164 20.5 24 124 ANGELIA AMORIM Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 163 20.4 25 126 GREGOR HENDRY Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 162 20.2 26 133 CHAD WEBSTER Goodwood Kartways ON 161.25 20.1 27 139 LEVI SCHMIDTKE Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 160 22.9 28 157 BRYSON MCDONALD Manitoba Karting Association MB 154 22 29 182 TYRELL MCGRATH West Coast Kart Club BC 147.75 21 30 186 JEFF BACHALO Manitoba Karting Association MB 147 18.4

2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Canadian Masters Rankings (Top-20)

Canadian Ranking Overall Ranking Driver Club Total Points Average Points 1 14 ANGELO AMORIM Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 209.75 26.1 2 15 ALAN HAGGERTY Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 208.75 26 3 31 DAVE CAMERON Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 200.25 25 4 37 DARREN KEARNAN Mosport Kartways ON 195 24.2 5 39 JASON MCCUMBER Saskatoon Kart Racers SK 195 24.2 6 60 KEVIN R DOWLER Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 185 23.1 7 63 ELI YANKO Mosport Kartways ON 184.25 23 8 80 FRANCO SARTOR Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 180 22.5 9 86 ANTHONY CASTRO Mosport Kartways ON 178 22.2 10 102 MARK BANKS Saskatoon Kart Racers SK 172 21.5 11 115 STEPHEN GOEBEL Mosport Kartways ON 166.25 20.8 12 117 ELI YANKO Goodwood Kartways ON 164.5 23.4 13 152 PETER SAMMON Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 155 19.4 14 166 GREG MURPHY Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 151.25 25.2 15 171 ALEXANDRE DA SILVA Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 150 18.8 16 176 STEPHEN ORTON Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 148 18.5 17 177 SHAYNE MACKENZIE Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association AB 148 18.5 18 181 RUDY AGUIAR Toronto Kart Club ON 147.75 18.2 19 185 RICH FOLINO Mosport Kartways ON 147 21 20 188 DENNIS BAUER Calgary Kart Racing Club AB 146 18.2

The rankings were calculated by accumulation based on the first 8 races a racer attends (consecutive races not required but all races attended up to each racer’s first 8 will qualify).

There was one drop from the first 8 races leaving the best 7 of the 8 races to qualify for points. Additional races attended did not count, only a racers first 8 submitted results by their respective club counted.