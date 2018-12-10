Buzza and Amorim End 2018 Season Atop the Senior/Masters Briggs Weekly Series Rankings

It’s official, the 2018 karting season is in the books. We capped off the final race on our calendar when we returned home from Brazil, closing out a phenomenal karting season and now were beginning to reflect on the journey.
Today we’re looking at the Briggs Weekly Series rankings where hundreds of Canadian kart racers took part this season. From coast to coast, Briggs 206 racers hit the track with their respective kart clubs, challenging for race wins, points championships and their position in the coveted Briggs Weekly Series, where great prizes are always up for grabs at year end.
This year, Briggs & Stratton Racing awarded over $150,000 in prizes between Canada and the USA, and surpassed 15,000 competing racers!
A dozen Canadian kart clubs took part including Atlantic Motorsports Karters Association (NS), Calgary Kart Racing Association (AB), Championship Kart Racing Association (NB), Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association (AB), Goodwood Kartways (ON), Manitoba Karting Association (MB), Mosport Kartways (ON), Point Pelee Karting Club (ON), Saskatoon Kart Racers, (SK), South Sask Kart Club (SK), Toronto Kart Club (ON) and West Coast Kart Club (BC).
Leading the way in the three Canadian divisions were drivers from three different kart clubs. Manitoba Karting Associations’ John Buzza placed himself inside the top-10 for another season, taking the top honour in the Senior ranks while Angelo Amorim of the Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association just barely edged Alan Haggarty for the Masters Crown. The two categories are ranked together in the overall ranking but scored separately for our viewing pleasures.
Very impressively, Buzza finished the season in the top-five overall in the Briggs Weekly Series rankings that combines the Canadian and USA drivers. Canadian runner-up Stephan Bachalo, also from Manitoba Karting Association, finished up eleventh overall. Ontario’s Jordan Prior enjoyed an incredible club racing season, winning both the Goodwood and Mosport championships in Ontario and thus earnings himself two positions in the top-ten Canadian rankings.
2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Canadian Senior Rankings (Top-30)
|Canadian Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Driver
|Club
|Total Points
|Average Points
|1
|4
|JOHN BUZZA
|Manitoba Karting Association
|MB
|223.5
|27.8
|2
|11
|STEPHEN BACHALO
|Manitoba Karting Association
|MB
|212.25
|26.5
|3
|28
|JORDAN PRIOR
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|202
|25.2
|4
|30
|CONNOR PEET
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|200.5
|25
|5
|41
|WYATT GULASH
|South Sask Kart Club
|SK
|193
|24
|6
|44
|JOHN KWONG
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|190.5
|23.8
|7
|49
|JORDAN PRIOR
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|189.75
|23.6
|8
|56
|MORGAN MCDONALD
|Manitoba Karting Association
|MB
|188
|23.5
|9
|61
|WHITNEY STEVENSON
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|184.75
|23
|10
|62
|JONATHAN TREADWELL
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|184.5
|23
|11
|65
|RYLAN DESPINS
|Manitoba Karting Association
|MB
|184
|23
|12
|68
|AARON KENNEDY
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|183.25
|22.8
|13
|73
|HALEY GULASH
|South Sask Kart Club
|SK
|182.75
|22.8
|14
|74
|COLBY WALLACE
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|182
|22.8
|15
|79
|NAILA DEEN
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|180.5
|22.5
|16
|87
|FRANCESCA PASUBIO
|Toronto Kart Club
|ON
|177.25
|22
|17
|96
|TANVEER DEEN
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|172.75
|21.5
|18
|97
|GRIFFIN DOWLER
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|172.5
|21.5
|19
|99
|DEVON BOYLE
|South Sask Kart Club
|SK
|172
|21.5
|20
|104
|TYLER SIMMONS
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|170
|21.2
|21
|113
|ALEX MURPHY
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|167.25
|20.9
|22
|118
|BEN ISRAEL
|Championship Karting Racing Association
|NB
|164.25
|20.5
|23
|120
|ALEX MURPHY
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|164
|20.5
|24
|124
|ANGELIA AMORIM
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|163
|20.4
|25
|126
|GREGOR HENDRY
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|162
|20.2
|26
|133
|CHAD WEBSTER
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|161.25
|20.1
|27
|139
|LEVI SCHMIDTKE
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|160
|22.9
|28
|157
|BRYSON MCDONALD
|Manitoba Karting Association
|MB
|154
|22
|29
|182
|TYRELL MCGRATH
|West Coast Kart Club
|BC
|147.75
|21
|30
|186
|JEFF BACHALO
|Manitoba Karting Association
|MB
|147
|18.4
2018 Briggs Weekly Series – Canadian Masters Rankings (Top-20)
|Canadian Ranking
|Overall Ranking
|Driver
|Club
|Total Points
|Average Points
|1
|14
|ANGELO AMORIM
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|209.75
|26.1
|2
|15
|ALAN HAGGERTY
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|208.75
|26
|3
|31
|DAVE CAMERON
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|200.25
|25
|4
|37
|DARREN KEARNAN
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|195
|24.2
|5
|39
|JASON MCCUMBER
|Saskatoon Kart Racers
|SK
|195
|24.2
|6
|60
|KEVIN R DOWLER
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|185
|23.1
|7
|63
|ELI YANKO
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|184.25
|23
|8
|80
|FRANCO SARTOR
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|180
|22.5
|9
|86
|ANTHONY CASTRO
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|178
|22.2
|10
|102
|MARK BANKS
|Saskatoon Kart Racers
|SK
|172
|21.5
|11
|115
|STEPHEN GOEBEL
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|166.25
|20.8
|12
|117
|ELI YANKO
|Goodwood Kartways
|ON
|164.5
|23.4
|13
|152
|PETER SAMMON
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|155
|19.4
|14
|166
|GREG MURPHY
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|151.25
|25.2
|15
|171
|ALEXANDRE DA SILVA
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|150
|18.8
|16
|176
|STEPHEN ORTON
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|148
|18.5
|17
|177
|SHAYNE MACKENZIE
|Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association
|AB
|148
|18.5
|18
|181
|RUDY AGUIAR
|Toronto Kart Club
|ON
|147.75
|18.2
|19
|185
|RICH FOLINO
|Mosport Kartways
|ON
|147
|21
|20
|188
|DENNIS BAUER
|Calgary Kart Racing Club
|AB
|146
|18.2
The rankings were calculated by accumulation based on the first 8 races a racer attends (consecutive races not required but all races attended up to each racer’s first 8 will qualify).
There was one drop from the first 8 races leaving the best 7 of the 8 races to qualify for points. Additional races attended did not count, only a racers first 8 submitted results by their respective club counted.
