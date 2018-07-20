Oakland Valley Race Park, host of this weekends OVRP Rok Cup Festival (Photo: OVRP)

Busy Weekend of Karting Scheduled for July 20-22

The miles keep adding up on the CKN Summer Tour and we have trekked back across the border and into the USA for our second international visit of the year. We have arrived at Oakland Valley Race Park in Cuddlebuck, New York for the OVRP Rok Cup Festival. On tap, a number of tickets to Rok the Rio as well as the Rok Cup International Finals and although there are fewer Canadians here than we expected, there’s still a competitive contingent.

Along with the Rok Cup Festival, it is a busy weekend in Canada as a trio of events will draw great numbers.

Ontario kart racers have two great options to get on track this weekend. The Canadian Karting Challenge will take to the wide open corridors of Shannonville Motorsports Park for their annual special event while Mosport Kartways is hosting another race on the heels of their upcoming major events, which includes the ASN Canadian Karting Championships and Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge.

The annual venture to Shannonville, which is located between Belleville and Kingston, is an opportunity to really push an engine to its limits. Using a portion of the car track, including the back straightaway in front of the massive Shannonville grandstand, shifter karts and more will rip. There is still a chance to register, with practice kicking off today, followed by two days of racing.

As mentioned, the MIKA club race, which is sponsored by Via Trailers through Dale Curran, will be a busy place this weekend. Drivers will use the time to get up to speed before next weekends Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge event as well as the CRFKC Briggs & Stratton Summerfest. It’s also a lead up to the Canadian Championships, which take place in just under a months time.

Out west this weekend, EDKRA is hosting their Summer Challenge at the recently renamed Rotax Mojo International Raceway in Warburg, Alberta. By far the largest karting event of the year in Western Canada, the Summer Challenge boasts big cash prizes for the winners and a number of classes to race throughout the three-day event. Last year, they even needed a Last Chance Race to set the grid for the Briggs Senior Lite Final.

The Coupe de Montreal will host their second stop of the season at Circuit ICAR as the series crosses the halfway point of the year. Some very attended summer camps and junior programs at the Ben Cooper Racing Junior Team should help boost the number of drivers on track this weekend. It will also be a part of the Coupe de Quebec provincial championship.

Of course, there are a number of club races from coast to coast as well. So wherever you are this weekend, we hope you’re racing and like us, loving every minute of it!