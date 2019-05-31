Busy Weekend at Mosport Kartways as ‘Inter Club Challenge Re-Established

June is upon us and as the racing season shifts into high gear what better way to kick off the month! Mosport Kartways plays host to MIKA Race 2 on Saturday and the re-established Inter Club Challenge Race 1 on Sunday. Both events are independent but open to all participants.

The Inter Club Challenge was established in 2014. Through a cooperative effort between Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways, the series quickly gained popularity and instantly experienced some of the biggest grids found across the country. It later morphed into the Ron Fellows Karting Challenge and as the newly named MOTOMASTER Ron Fellows Karting Championship continues to expand, the simple Inter club challenge format has been re-established.

Joining two of Canada’s strongest clubs creates a great foundation. The goal is to recreate a fun, affordable, competitive race environment which encourages club participation while offering Ontario’s karters an opportunity to prepare themselves for bigger events down the road.

Recently announced Rok Champions of the Inter Club Challenge will receive tickets to Rok the RIO!

Mosport Kartways welcomes the Ontario karting community to this weekends festivities. Detailed schedules which incorporate the full complement of both Briggs and Rok classes can be found below.

PRACTICE AVAILABILITY (Regular Daily Practice Fees apply.)

Friday May 31st 1pm-6:30pm

MIKA RACE 2 – SATURDAY SCHEDULE

7:30am – Gates Open

7:30am – Registration Open’s

8:15am – Registration Close’s

8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:00am – Practice Session 1 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

3:30pm – Podium Presentation

MIKA RACE 2 – RACE ORDER SAME AS BELOW

INTERCLUB CHALLENGE RACE 1 – SUNDAY SCHEDULE

7:30am – Gates Open

7:30am – Registration Open’s

8:15am – Registration Close’s

8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:00am – Practice Session 1 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

3:30pm – Podium Presentation

INTERCLUB CHALLENGE RACE 1 – RACE ORDER

Rok Senior/Masters

Briggs Junior

Briggs Cadet

Briggs Senior

Shifter Karts

Mini Rok

Briggs Masters

Rok Junior

Briggs Junior Lite

The race will utilize the Long Track configuration which is the same layout which will be featured for the 2019 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships. For more information on Mosport Kartways please visit www.mosportkartways.com.

That’s Sapore will be open both Saturday and Sunday. This weekends’ features are ‘Pork on a bun w/ Swiss cheese and sautéed onions’ (Saturday) and ‘Mild Italian Sausage w/ onions and peppers’ (Sunday). Limited quantities available. Please pre-order by email thatssapore@gmail.com.