Burnett Books Last Minute Ticket to Rotax Grand Finals

Traveling down to sunny Orlando, Florida for the final race of the year, Jensen Burnett secured himself a last minute entry to the 2020 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal after scoring the race win in Rotax Mini Max.

Competing in the Rotax Max All Stars Last Chance Race at the Orlando Karting Center, Burnett pulled off a last-lap pass to secure the race lead and the checkered flag on Sunday afternoon.

Burnett competed aboard his usual Energy Kart chassis supported by AKT Racing.

As the lone Canadian at the event, we are very proud of the effort by Burnett to land one more Maple Leaf in Portimao, Portugal this coming January. He will join the 14 other Canadians who qualified via the Canadian Open and the Western Canadian Karting Championship.