Photo by: KSP

BRP’s 2018 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Will Be Hosted in Brazil!

BRP’s Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF), which draws the best drivers from countries all over the world, will be held at the International Karting Circuit Paladino of Conde in Paraíba, Brazil from November 26 to December 01, 2018.

“We are very pleased to announce this year’s venue of Brazil, as it is the first time that the RMCGF will be held in South America. This new location will add another level of attraction to the RMCGF, confirming once more its status as the world’s most outstanding karting event,” said Peter Oelsinger, Vice-President, Rotax Propulsion Systems, at BRP. “The Circuito Internacional Paladino meets all requirements for such a high level event and will provide the best conditions to the participants.”

“The passion and thrill of karting makes this sport very popular in Brazil. The RMC Grand Finals will be the highlight of our kart racing calendar in 2018 and we will be happy to welcome people from all over the world to our country,” stated Waldner Bernardo de Oliveira, president of the Confederação Brasileira de Automobilismo (CBA).

Brazil will see another impressive final of the karting season with 360 drivers coming from close to 60 countries during the 19th edition of the famous race, which will be organized with local professional partners including the Rotax kart distributor for Brazil, Rotax Mach 5. The Circuito Internacional Paladino is located in Conde, Paraíba, in Brazil’s Northeast, a tourist and industrial hotspot, known for its rich cultural heritage and beautiful beaches. Paladino is a popular choice amongst drivers as the track provides good speed and lots of passing opportunities.

“We are delighted to organize the Grand Finals with BRP at our track and we will concentrate all our efforts to ensure success for the RMCGF and its participants,” said Sergio Crispim, owner of the Circuito Internacional Paladino.

The Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) is a professional kart racing series established, owned and organized by BRP and its Rotax kart engine distributors. Approved by and in compliance with CIK / FIA, the RMC is a “one-make-engine” formula: only Rotax kart engines that are checked and sealed (for equal performance) will be used. The success in the competition is mainly up to the skills of the driver.

