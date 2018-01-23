BRP-Rotax’s Long-Term Chassis Partners Are Ready for Brazil

The 19th edition of the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) will be supported by BRP-Rotax’s long-term chassis partners at the kart track Circuito Internacional Paladino in Conde, Paraìba, in Brazil from November 24 to December 1nd, 2018.

The chassis partners will support the same classes like last year. BirelART will officially support the Rotax 125 Mini MAX and Rotax 125 MAX DD2 categories, IPKarting will provide its Praga chassis for the Rotax 125 Micro MAX and Rotax 125 Junior MAX classes and Sodikart – the official supplier of the Rotax 125 MAX and Rotax 125 MAX DD2 Masters categories – was selected for the 9th consecutive year as chassis partner.

The week-long event will see 360 chassis on track. One essential goal for the chassis partners and the organization is having all the 360 chassis, engines, tools and equipment prepared for the early shipment to South America which will take about two months. A fresh challenge, not only for the Rotax organization team, also for its long-term chassis partners who are all coming from Europe.

“To have the right partners on board plays a major role We have been working successfully with our chassis partners for many years. We know they will be up to that challenge”, said Peter Oelsinger, vice- president Rotax Propulsion Systems and Finance. “Their know-how and expertise is essential for the racers, too. They expect receiving the best equipment and being supported by proven experts during a racing event. That is what the 360 RMCGF participants can rely on.”

The Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) is a professional kart racing series established, owned and organized by BRP and its Rotax kart engine distributors. Approved by and in compliance with CIK / FIA, the RMC is a “one-make-engine” formula: only Rotax kart engines that are checked and sealed (for equal performance) will be used. With an equal technical playing field, the success in the competition is primarily dependent on the skills of the driver.

For more information about the Rotax MAX Challenge, please visit our website.