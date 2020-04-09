BRP Rotax Offering Rotax Grand Finals Ticket for Rotax Sim Racing Challenge on iRacing

BRP-Rotax is very pleased to announce the launch of a special event for the worldwide Rotax family, as well as everyone else interested to participate: the first-ever Rotax SIM RACING Challenge, a virtual reality race on the platform of iRacing.com.

During this COVID-19 situation, where we all have to stay safe at home, BRP-Rotax has created a possibility for the racing community to fight for the podium against drivers from all over the world in a virtual eSport formula racing experience.

The first Rotax SIM RACING Challenge is going online from April, 27th to May, 3rd 2020.

All interested racers are called to join the global sim racing community to be part of this exciting, thrilling event, where you have the chance to WIN a ticket for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2020 in Bahrain driving the Rotax Project E20 eKart. Beyond that, there are other great prizes to win! Details for registration are available on the website www.rotax-kart.com.

Sim Racing is already regarded as an immensely valuable training tool for professional racers where they can stay ‘race-fit’ when they are not on track. F1 hotshots, who were Rotax champions during their karting career, like Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and many others, are now honing their own skills from home keeping active with eSport racing. Another former karter, Rudy van Buren, became the first-ever McLaren F1 “World’s Fastest Gamer” eSports champion, where his amazing talent enabled him to achieve his F1 dream as a simulator development driver and this season, continues this role for the Mahindra Racing Formula E Team.

“With the Rotax SIM RACING Challenge, BRP-Rotax is entering a new level of eTechnology and we are very pleased to offer this exciting opportunity to our worldwide Rotax racing family and fans, along with the wider Motorsport community”, said Peter Ölsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax / Member of the Management Board, Vice President Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications. “The winner has the chance to take part at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2020 in Bahrain, the annual highlight of the karting season, where the leading Rotax kart drivers globally compete. But for now, we’re bringing our Rotax family together in the race against COVID-19.”

Rotax has already set the pace in the real world of eKarting for the past two seasons and when the racing begins again this year, the new Project E20 will undoubtedly boost electric karting.

How does it work:

The Rotax SIM RACING Challenge is organized the same as a real race event. In the first 3 days, all drivers have the chance to qualify for the pre-finals. On each of these 3 days, the servers will be open for approximately 5 hours for the qualifying. The fastest 72 drivers are then able to show their skills during the pre-finals, which are divided into 2 groups with 36 drivers in each. The first 18 from both pre-finals will qualify for the final race, where they will battle for the ultimate prize of a ticket to compete at the RMCGF 2020 in Bahrain. The entire Rotax SIM RACING Challenge can be followed on our live streaming over YouTube, supported by live commentary.

More information about registration and regulations are on www.rotax-kart.com.