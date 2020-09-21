Brilliant Drive by Soroka Seals Canadian Open Rotax Senior Victory

Robert Soroka is going to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as a member of Team Canada following a brilliant drive in the Rotax Senior Final of the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant.

From the pole-position, Soroka (RedSpeed) held off a hard-charging Kevin King (BirelART) to maintain the lead through the first three corners. Stuck on the outside, King slipped back to fifth by corner seven as the pack of 25 slotted into line.

Alberta’s Coltin McCaughan (RedSpeed) was the first to get by King and through the opening laps, really put the pressure on Soroka for the lead. He had a few peeks to the inside but wasn’t able to pull off a pass.

Also in the mix early was Kai Dalziel (Kosmic). He was all over the rear bumper of McCaughan and when Soroka began to pull away, he pulled off the pass for position.

Driving near-perfect laps for the second half of the race, Soroka didn’t turn a wheel wrong and built his lead gap and at the end of lap fourteen, Soroka was two-seconds clear of Dalziel and celebrated the victory, another superb result for him in 2020.

Dalziel was able to pull away from McCaughan to finish second and with it, also earn a ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals alongside Soroka. McCaughan rounded out the podium after a final lap battle with Griffin Dowler (TonyKart), however, Dowler had a nosecone penalty to relegated him back to seventh.

King rebounded to finish fourth ahead of Manitoba’s Garret Britton (TonyKart) as four different provinces were represented in the top-five.

Race Results: Canadian Open Rotax Senior Final