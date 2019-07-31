Briggs & Stratton to Host FREE Engine Clinic at Mosport This Friday!

On the heels of Summerfest at Mosport Kartways this weekend, Briggs & Stratton’s Dan Pellizzari will host a FREE engine clinic this Friday, August 2 at Mosport Kartways.

The clinic will take place from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, immediately following the practice day.

This course will be great information for the ‘newbie’ kart racer as well as for experienced competitors, helping everyone to shorten their learning curve of the Briggs 206 engine platform and get up to speed that much faster.

Some of the topics to be discussed are:

What every 4-cycle racer needs to know

Conformance to tolerances and rules

Spec exhaust pipe, wrapping and support to avoid DNF’s

Carburetor fuel delivery and efficiencies

Ignition timing and effects of performance

Cylinder head checks

Finding the optimum RPM ranges for different track configurations

Understanding engine torque curves

Those interested in attending the clinic must RSVP. Contact daniel@mosportkartways.com to add your name to the list.