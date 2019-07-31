Club News
Briggs & Stratton to Host FREE Engine Clinic at Mosport This Friday!
On the heels of Summerfest at Mosport Kartways this weekend, Briggs & Stratton’s Dan Pellizzari will host a FREE engine clinic this Friday, August 2 at Mosport Kartways.
The clinic will take place from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, immediately following the practice day.
This course will be great information for the ‘newbie’ kart racer as well as for experienced competitors, helping everyone to shorten their learning curve of the Briggs 206 engine platform and get up to speed that much faster.
Some of the topics to be discussed are:
- What every 4-cycle racer needs to know
- Conformance to tolerances and rules
- Spec exhaust pipe, wrapping and support to avoid DNF’s
- Carburetor fuel delivery and efficiencies
- Ignition timing and effects of performance
- Cylinder head checks
- Finding the optimum RPM ranges for different track configurations
- Understanding engine torque curves
Those interested in attending the clinic must RSVP. Contact daniel@mosportkartways.com to add your name to the list.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login