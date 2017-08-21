Briggs & Stratton Once Again Offer Awesome Podium Prizes for Canadian Championships

ASN Canada has just confirmed that Briggs & Stratton Racing, the power plant provider of Canada’s four-cycle racers, will once again hand out some superb prizes to the drivers who stand on the podium on Championship Sunday.

The top 3 racers in each Briggs & Stratton 206 class will take home a PowerSmart P2200 whisper quiet inverter generator. A total prize package of over $9,000.

“The ASN Canada FIA Canadian Karting Championships pull together the top drivers in the country who are all hungry to take home Canada’s most elusive crown,” stated David Klaus, Director – Briggs & Stratton Racing. “Mosport is an incredibly technical track that will test the drivers. The officials and staff bring a level of professionalism that promotes quality racing.”

“For us, this is race a homecoming as our 206 program was welcomed in Canada long before it grew into what many know it as today. To meet new faces, see old friends, and see the positive impact of the program is incredibly special to us. We can’t wait to see everyone on Thursday, Race on!”

With big grids on tap for all of the Briggs & Stratton classes, there will be a large number of drivers racing not only for the National title in their respective classes, but also these great prizes from Briggs & Stratton.

Qualifying kicks off on Friday at Mosport Kartways.