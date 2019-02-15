Briggs & Stratton Hosting FREE Tech Seminar at CTMP on March 9!

Briggs & Stratton Racing is offering a FREE, one-day tech seminar to any current tech personal at the club, regional, or national level on March 9 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, home of Mosport Kartways in Clarington, Ontario.

“Technical inspection is critical to the success of each club and it is essential to maintaining the integrity of our program. Therefore we are offering an in-depth, hands-on one day course in which we will go step by step through the technical inspection process,” explains David Klaus of Briggs & Stratton Racing.

They will discuss at length the role of tech, time management, developing and following a tech plan, and be hands-on performing a complete inspection. We will look at alternative ‘quick check’ methods, discuss when a non-compliant situation arises, and finish with testing to review the day’s topics.

Participation is limited to current tech inspectors and reservations are required. To inquire about availability please reach out to BriggsRacing@basco.com with your contact information along with the current clubs/series you support.

February 28 is the last day to sign up.

The seminar will run from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and include lunch.