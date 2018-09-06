Indycar driver Gabby Chaves and Canadian Charlotte Lalonde share the front row in Daytona 2017 (Photo courtesy: Margay Racing)

Briggs & Stratton and Margay Racing Offering Free Entry to Daytona Kartweek for Canadians!

Canadian kart racers looking for a great opportunity to compete at one of the worlds most famous speedways this winter are getting a little incentive courtesy of Margay Racing and Briggs & Stratton.

Margay Racing is offering free entrance fees to any Canadian kart racer who registers to compete in the Margay Ignite Senior category at the World Karting Association Daytona Kartweek upon the purchase of an arrive and drive package before November 1, 2018. The event runs from December 27-30, 2018 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, USA.

The Margay Ignite program pits racers together on equal Margay chassis and offers equal opportunity for racers of all experience levels at a major national event. It allows racers from out of town to travel to the event without a trailer, chassis or engine as has drawn great attention over the past few years while competing at events such as the Battle of the Brickyard, Rock Island Grand Prix, Daytona Kartweek and more.

Indycar drivers Gabby Chaves and Zach Veach competed in the Daytona Kartway event in 2017 and Canadian Charlotte Lalonde was on the podium in Daytona and also victorious in the inaugural Battle at the Brickyard in 2016 in the Ignite Senior class.

Lalonde stated, “Daytona is one of a kind! One of the most historic racetracks and not to mention huge fields stacked with talent from all over. It’s a race no one should miss!”

The arrive and drive package from Margay Racing starts at $1,595 USD for the weekend. To learn more email sales@margay.com or to register, please visit https://www.margay.com/shopmargay/kartweek.html.