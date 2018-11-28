Briggs & Stratton 206 Classes Added to 2019 FWT!

As the Briggs & Stratton 206 program continues to grow across the country, ROK Cup Promotions and their popular Florida Winter Tour program have added Junior and Senior classes to their series. In a deal inked last week, Briggs & Stratton 206 teams and drivers will have an opportunity to compete at the Hard Rock Stadium event in January and at the Ocala Gran Prix facility in March.

“We are honored to be partnering with David Klaus and the B&S team at the Florida Winter Tour,” explains Garett Potter. “We are committed to pushing for growth in North America, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner for this.”

“I am very pleased to have struck a partnership with ROK Cup Promotions and the Florida Winter Tour,” adds Klaus. “The Florida Winter Tour is rich in tradition and history, and we could not be more pleased to have an association with them. While 2019 is our first tenure together, we are hoping and working towards a long and flourishing partnership.”

2019 Florida Winter Tour Briggs & Stratton 206 Schedule

January 17-20  Hard Rock Stadium  Miami Gardens, Florida

March 21-24  Ocala Gran Prix  Ocala, Florida**

**Double points event

Two Briggs & Stratton 206 classes will be offered as follows:

Briggs & Stratton 206 Junior  12 to 15 years of age, with a class weight of 310lbs

Briggs & Stratton 206 Senior  15+ years of age, with a class weight of 365lbs

Potter continues, “We had some good discussion on which classes we should run based on popularity of the 206 program and ultimately chose Junior and Senior. We understand the Senior and Masters programs are very strong in the Florida market, but we didn’t want to lock out any of the potential Junior drivers. To compensate and attract Masters drivers to compete with our program, we adjusted the weights in the Senior category from 350 to 365lbs.”

Briggs & Stratton has also stepped up to the plate to offer reduced entry fees for the Florida Winter Tour. Entry fees include one set of tires, five gallons of fuel as well as pit passes for driver and mechanic.

“David and his Briggs & Stratton 206 program are generously offering a $200.00 buy down for each and every entry, as the entry fees for all competitors will be reduced from $700.00 to $500.00,” concludes Potter.

Briggs & Stratton and ROK Cup Promotions are currently working on the prizes for the Florida Winter Tour with plans to announce in the very near future.

Finally, ROK Cup Promotions would like to clarify the location for the first two rounds of the 2019 Florida Winter Tour. The January and February events will be held at Hard Rock Stadium (home of the Miami Dolphins) and will feature two distinct temporary parking lot circuits. The address of the Hard Rock Stadium is 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. Track maps will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on ROK the Rockies, ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com.