Briggs Masters Get Stuck in the Rain on Slicks

For the second time this season, the Briggs Masters drivers were left stranded on the Mosport Karting Centre track when the rain came falling down, and once again, it wasn’t just a little sprinkle, it was a heavy downpour.

This time, the Masters were a little more prepared with air filter covers and their Briggs 206 engines didn’t have to suffer nearly as much as earlier this summer.

Eli Yanko (TonyKart) was the early leader on the dry track but was challenged by Jamie MacArthur (TNT Kart) when the rain began to fall. A small spin by MacArthur moved him down the order and allowed Yanko to regain the lead until Darren Kearnan (TNT Kart) came knocking on the door.

Kearnan slipped into the lead with three laps to go as the track really became slick, and never pushed it too hard into a mistake.

Handling the conditions, both the best and the worst, Ian MacIntyre (CL Kart) charged forward three different times during the race, only to push too hard and spin out and lose everything he gained.

At the finish line, Kearnan was four seconds ahead of Yanko and MacIntyre, who snagged the final podium spot away from Robert Holowcenzko (TNT Kart) on the final lap.

MRFKC2 Briggs Masters Saturday Final Results

1 Darren Kearnan 2 Eli Yanko 3.914 3 Ian MacIntyre 6.943 4 Robert Holowczenko 8.477 5 Stephen Goebel 9.141 6 Rich Folino 14.183 7 Jamie MacArthur 17.788 8 Dan Skilton 20.817 9 Andres Lopez 28.330 10 Craig Steane 31.628 11 Greg Scollard 5 laps 12 Corey Walsh 9 laps 13 Randell Sorochan 13 laps

Sunday’s Final was everything we expected the Briggs Masters race to be; pretty quiet in the beginning, a little shuffling at the front through the middle, and one crazy final lap and six-kart drag race to the finish line.

Once again it was Yanko upfront, with Stephen Goebel (CL Kart) also leading a few laps early on. Rich Folino (BirelART), Kearnan and MacArthur were in the mix while MacIntyre joined in the action after starting at the rear.

Waiting until the final corner of the final lap, Goebel wedged his kart between Yanko and the inside curb of the final corner. With four karts waiting for the action, it was a scramble through the corner with wheels and side pods banging. Three wide on the exit, MacIntyre had the best exit speed, as did Folino, while Goebel and Yanko slid out wide.

All six crossed the line within 0.6 seconds with MacIntyre on top followed by Folino and Yanko in the other podium positions.

MRFKC2 Briggs Masters Sunday Final Results