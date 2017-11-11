Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Brett Ward Wins Another Grand Finals for the Brits in Senior Max; MacDermid 8th

The Senior Max Grand Final was a hard fought race where the drivers in the top-20 were all in the same train for the first half of the race.

The UK seemed to have a good chance at sweeping the podium at the start as Jordan Brown-Nutley took the lead and was followed by Brett Ward, Belgian Felix Warge, and Rhys Hunter. The race would change just past the half way point however as Brown-Nutley and Hunter began to fade with Ward, Warge and Normbot starting to pull away from the pack. The trio all hold the lead at one point of the Final.

With three laps to go Warge made a move on Nomblot in turn 12 which allowed Ward to get a comfortable lead for the final two laps. Warge would run out of time in the end to make another move for the lead. Ward went on to win the title ahead of Warge and Normblot. Brown-Nutley finished fourth in the final with Petr Bezel (CZE) completing the top-five after coming from twentieth on the grid.

Canadian Ryan MacDermid dropped back to twelfth at the start but came back to finish eight. Marco Signoretti was right behind MacDermid in the early parts of the final and looked strong however, he faded late, finishing fifteenth. Finally, Kellen Ritter was eighteenth at the start but was off the pace, eventually finishing in the twenty-fifth position. Unfortunately for Signoretti he received a nosecone violation, which he figured he got early in the race trying to push MacDermid forward.

Luke Selliken was the only American driver in the final, finishing in the seventeenth position.