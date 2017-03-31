BREAKING: New Structure of Rotax Karting Market in the U.S.A

Gunskirchen, March 31, 2017 – BRP-Rotax announced today the mutually agreed termination of the

business relationship between BRP-Rotax and MAXSpeed Group, the authorized Rotax distributor in

the United States of America and Caribbean, and the interim takeover by SRA Karting, Canada, effective

as of April 12, 2017.

BRP-Rotax would like to affirm that the Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) program will be continued as

planned as SRA Karting Canada will take over the business temporarily. There will be a combined

event – 2017 Nationals and US Open – to qualify for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF)

2017.

Currently BRP-Rotax is investigating the specific U.S. market needs (short- and long-term) to be able

to improve the sales- and service structure. More than ever, the company takes all issues – technically

and business related – very seriously.

BRP-Rotax is aware of the various issues and challenges on the market. These are currently being

addressed, to ensure an improved and positive development in the Rotax karting world’s interest.

“We need the confidence and support of the Rotax distribution network in the U.S. to move forward in a

positive direction. We are convinced that together we will support the growth of karting in the U.S.” said

Thomas Uhr, Vice President Powertrain BRP and General Manager BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG.

BRP-Rotax’ karting products distribution has been performed since 2011 by MAXSpeed Group. BRPRotax

would like to thank MAXSpeed Group for their efforts in the past years to build up the image of

Rotax kart products in the U.S. and for their support in the Rotax MAX Challenge.

About BRP-Rotax

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, a subsidiary of BRP Inc., located in Gunskirchen, Austria is a leader in the

development and production of innovative 4- and 2-stroke high performance Rotax engines for BRP

products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain, side-by-side

vehicles and Can-Am Spyder lineup as well for motorcycles, karts, ultra-light and light aircraft. In the last

50 years, the company has developed more than 350 engine models for recreational vehicles and produced

over 7 million engines.

www.rotax.com

www.rotax-kart.com

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing

of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles,

Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters,

Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational

aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing

business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately

7,900 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews