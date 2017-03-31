BREAKING: New Structure of Rotax Karting Market in the U.S.A

Gunskirchen, March 31, 2017 – BRP-Rotax announced today the mutually agreed termination of the
business relationship between BRP-Rotax and MAXSpeed Group, the authorized Rotax distributor in
the United States of America and Caribbean, and the interim takeover by SRA Karting, Canada, effective
as of April 12, 2017.
BRP-Rotax would like to affirm that the Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) program will be continued as
planned as SRA Karting Canada will take over the business temporarily. There will be a combined
event – 2017 Nationals and US Open – to qualify for the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF)
2017.
Currently BRP-Rotax is investigating the specific U.S. market needs (short- and long-term) to be able
to improve the sales- and service structure. More than ever, the company takes all issues – technically
and business related – very seriously.
BRP-Rotax is aware of the various issues and challenges on the market. These are currently being
addressed, to ensure an improved and positive development in the Rotax karting world’s interest.
“We need the confidence and support of the Rotax distribution network in the U.S. to move forward in a
positive direction. We are convinced that together we will support the growth of karting in the U.S.” said
Thomas Uhr, Vice President Powertrain BRP and General Manager BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG.
BRP-Rotax’ karting products distribution has been performed since 2011 by MAXSpeed Group. BRPRotax
would like to thank MAXSpeed Group for their efforts in the past years to build up the image of
Rotax kart products in the U.S. and for their support in the Rotax MAX Challenge.
About BRP-Rotax
BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, a subsidiary of BRP Inc., located in Gunskirchen, Austria is a leader in the
development and production of innovative 4- and 2-stroke high performance Rotax engines for BRP
products such as Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain, side-by-side
vehicles and Can-Am Spyder lineup as well for motorcycles, karts, ultra-light and light aircraft. In the last
50 years, the company has developed more than 350 engine models for recreational vehicles and produced
over 7 million engines.
www.rotax.com
www.rotax-kart.com
About BRP
BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing
of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles,
Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters,
Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational
aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing
business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately
7,900 people worldwide.
www.brp.com
@BRPnews
You must be logged in to post a comment Login