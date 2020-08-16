Boyle Dominates After Sudden Rainfall Right Before ROK Junior Final

Three in a row. Austin Boyle (Exprit Kart) scored his third KartStars Canada victory in a row, this time at the KartStars Nationals at Goodwood Kartways.

After hot and sunny conditions on Saturday and Sunday, dark clouds loomed on Sunday for the final day of competition. Only moments after the first Fina was completed, the skies opened up and with ROK Junior on the grid, the race was declared wet. Racers, mechanics and friends scrambled to switch everything over in the 15 minutes of allotted time before karts were sent back out on track.

From the drop of the green flag, Boyle was lights out. Throughout the 18-lap Final, he was the only driver to clock in 46-second bracket and lap after lap, his lead continued to build. At the finish line, the difference to second place was fourteen seconds as Boyle was crowned the KartStars National Champion.

In a heated race for second, Joseph Launi (RS Kart) pulled off a great pass on the outside to overtake Lorenzo Morsillo (Exprit Kart) and gain the position and earn his best result a Junior. Also getting the better of Morsillo before the finish was Christian Valverde (TonyKart) as he overtook with only one corner remaining before the finish line.

For his victory, Boyle not only opened up a huge lead in the championship, but also secured a ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy this fall. Launi earned an entry to the 2021 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour as well.

Race Result: ROK Junior Final