Bower Seals the Deal in ROK Senior Finale; Simone Back on Top at Sutton

Scoring his third KartStars Canada victory of the season, Nolan Bower (TonyKart) drove home the ROK Senior Championship and booked a ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy.

Tackling the 3-S Go-Karts circuit in Sutton for the fourth and final round, Bower was able to lead from flag-to-flag in the Final to score the victory over his championship rival, Robert Soroka (RedSpeed).

While Soroka was able to put the pressure during the heat races and PreFinal, his pace slipped in the Final with Bower pulling away to an eventual 2.418-second victory. As the vice-champion in the category, Soroka was awarded en entry to ROK the RIO in Las Vegas this fall.

Third place was KartStars Nationals winner Matthew Miles (Exprit), while Joe Crupi (TonyKart) took fourth, after switching from Masters to Rok Senior for the weekend.

In the ROK VLR Masters division, Anthony Simone (Intrepid) scored the victory in his first visit to the 3-S Go-Karts circuit in more than two decades.

A regular circuit back when Simone raced as a teenager, 3-S brought back some wonderful memories of where it all started for him back in the ’90s.

“It felt great to win 20 years later at the same track where I got my first club race win. With Enzo and Lynda there along with my family, it brought back many great memories as they were like second parents to me growing up at 3-S, so winning again on Sunday was really cool especially at this historic track where so many great Canadian drivers got their start.”

He led the race from start to finish and went unchallenged along the way. He pulled out to a 13.232-second gap over second place, which went to Paul Rhodes (Exprit). Igor Manukhov (Exprit) ended up third, while Robert Chiasson (ITALKART) and Alexander Mankovski (Intrepid) completed the top-five.

Mankovski along with John Cariati (Intrepid) were podium contenders, but became latched together in corner one on the start and fell well back from the lead pack and weren’t able to recover.