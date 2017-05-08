Blake Choquer Hurt in Sonoma

We want to send our best wishes to Blake Choquer and his family after a devastating crash at the SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals in Sonoma, California on Sunday.

Choquer was competing in the X30 Masters PreFinal when he was hit from behind by a driver attempting to pass the kart behind him. The contact sent him wide in turn one where his kart flipped and he made heavy impact with the ground.

For those who know Blake, he is quite tall and the hard crash resulted in injuries to his ribs, collar bone and lungs and his stay in Sonoma will last a few extra days as he will remain in the hospital.

Stay strong Blake.