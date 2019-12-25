BirelART North American Awards Top Dealers in Las Vegas

Entering the final event of the 2019 racing season just over one month ago, it was time for BirelART North America to show their appreciation to their strong dealer network. Inviting all participating dealers to a dinner during the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, the leader of the Red Army took the floor and handed out the much sought after awards.

“Our dealer network is one of the strongest in the business and it is something that we strive to improve each and every year,” explained BirelART North America’s Dominic Labrecque.

“Taking the top honor once again was Ontario, Canada’s Prime Power Team program led by Trevor Wickens.”

With customer service that was second to none and a sales volume that topped all, Prime Power Team led the way, just ahead of Mexico’s RPL Racing. Quebec’s SRA Karting rounded out the dealer podium in third, putting two Canadian karting entities in the top three positions.

Labrecque continued, “We challenge our dealers to promote, sell, service and compete, and we can see the difference that they are making in the North American karting community. Congrats to Prime Power Team, RPL Racing, SRA Karting and the entire BirelART dealer network.

For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo or Charles Leclerc dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team for the 2020 season, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, the Charles Leclerc chassis line and Freeline accessories. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.