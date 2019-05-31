BirelART North America Set for 2019 Rok Fest Season Opener This Weekend

With the opening round of the 2019 ROK Cup USA ROK Fest set for this weekend in Biloxi, Mississippi, BirelART North America is on site to support customers at the pristine Finishline Performance Karting. With seven drivers in attendance, PSL Karting and Phil Giebler Racing will be working with BirelART North America to support BirelART and Ricciardo Kart drivers in their quest for race wins and podium results at the picturesque facility.

“We are excited to be at a new facility in Biloxi and support our ROK program, and we have drivers that can compete at the front of the field in every class,” explained BirelART North America’s Dominic Labrecque. “With eight drivers in five different classes representing four different countries, we definitely have one of the most diverse driver lineups of all the teams this weekend.”

Two drivers will enter the ROK Shifter Senior class, as Canadian Davide Greco will join American shifter standout Mathias Ramirez to provide a potent duo in the gearbox division. Canadian Thomas Nepveu and Brazilian Arthur Leist will throw their hats in the mix in ROK Senior. Three drivers in three separate classes will be the lone BirelART North America drivers in their respective classes, as Caleb Gafrarar (Mini ROK), Ryan Kinnear (ROK Shifter Master) and Vatche Tatikian (ROK Master) will look to fight their way to the top step of the podium.

Labrecque continued, “We are very happy to be working alongside the talented crew of Phil Giebler Racing. As one of the biggest BirelART North America dealers, Phil and his program are providing the stepping stone for competitors looking to climb the motorsports ladder, all while working on branding, image and results of both Ricciardo Kart and BirelART.”

Follow the BirelART, PSL Karting and Phil Giebler Racing social media pages for news, information, results and photos from this weekend’s event.

For more information to become part of the BirelART or Ricciardo dealer networks or the PSL Karting Race Team and how to join them for your 2019 racing program, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, and Freeline accessories. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.