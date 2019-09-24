BirelART North America Prepares for Annual Trip to Las Vegas

As the 2019 race season is coming to a close, there are two events that almost every North American racer, and karter abroad, looks forward to in Las Vegas. Whether you are interested in doing battle at the ROK Cup USA ROK the RIO, the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, or both, BirelART North America has the equipment, tools, knowledge and experience to help elevate you to the top step of the podium in the country’s biggest karting events.

“We have a few opportunities for drivers interested in racing with us,” explained BirelArt North America’s Dominic Labrecque. “Whether it be tent and transport or part of our arrive and drive program, we will be taking a very large contingent of competitors to Las Vegas and our goal of winning has not changed.”

With drivers already confirmed from around the world, BirelART North America has limited spots remaining within their program.

Labrecque continued, “Now is the time to commit and get your planning done. If you are thinking about attending, both events are fast approaching and it is a huge undertaking to plan a trip like this. We are excited at the quantity and quality of drivers that have chosen to join us this season and cannot wait to reveal our driver lineups during the week of each event.”

ROK Cup USA ROK the RIO

RIO All-Suites Hotel and Casino

October 30 – November 2, 2019

Superkarts! USA SuperNationals

RIO All-Suites Hotel and Casino

November 20 – 24, 2019

For more information to become part of the BirelART or Ricciardo dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team for the Las Vegas events and onwards into 2020, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, and Freeline accessories. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.