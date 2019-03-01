BirelART North America Claims Podiums at FWT and Now Set to Contest SKUSA Pro Tour

BirelART North America packed up after the second round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour with multiple podiums and headed west to the opening round of the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour. With a very strong driver lineup amongst the BirelART North America dealer network, Birel and Ricciardo Kart drivers are determined to start their 2019 Pro Tour off on the right foot.

Leaving the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida with podium results were Vortex ROK Shifter driver Davide Greco. Mathias Ramirez claimed a pair of heat race wins and the prefinal victory but an engine failure in the main event kept him from attaining the ultimate goal of the top step of the podium. Mini ROK driver Caleb Gafrarar had a spirited drive in the weekend’s main event as he elevated himself into the third position and looked poised to take home a podium finish. Similar to Ramirez, Gafrarar was forced to retire due to engine issues late in the race.

Arthur Leist was one of the drivers to beat in ROK Senior and he proved that throughout the race weekend. Progressing through the heat races nicely, Leist secured a second place result in Sunday’s final, adding another podium to the BirelART North America total for 2019. Canadian Ryan MacDermid returned to karting for the first time in four months and drove his way to a solid top-ten result. Callum Baxter and Sebastian Guerra showed great efforts in the ROK Junior category as both drivers were rookies in the talent-filled class.

“The second round of the Florida Winter Tour was ok, but our overall results were hampered by some reliability issues,” explained PSL Karting’s Dominic Labrecque. “We have turned the page and are now in California to see what we can accomplish with the IAME engine platform. We have multiple dealers in attendance and together, we have brought one of the strongest driver lineups ever to a race weekend.”

Taking on Calspeed Karting on the grounds of the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, PSL Karting, BirelArt North America and their complete dealer network have brought 31 drivers, from several different countries, across a multitude of classes in their quest for race wins and podium results.

Labrecque continued, “Our expansion and continued growth is a direct relation to our on-track results and strong dealer network. We thank each and every dealer, driver and all the families associated with them for their hard work, efforts and sacrifices to help put the BirelART product line at the front of the field.”

For more information to become part of the BirelART or Ricciardo dealer network, or the PSL Karting Race Team and how to join them for your 2019 racing program, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com

