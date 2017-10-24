BirelART Introduce Sexy New Front Spoiler

We got word last week that BirelART had some news to reveal and just moments ago they lifted the cover off of their new front spoiler and front panel bodywork designs, and damn they are sexy!

BirelART has been through a few different bodywork configurations over the past five years, but this one is by far the most aesthetically pleasing we’ve ever seen, with what we expect are accents created from time spent in a wind tunnel, but also on track with the pushback bumper system.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baoqvp1AKza

The full look at the bodywork on the 2018 BirelART chassis line can be found on the BirelART website: http://bit.ly/2zMWe3Z.

