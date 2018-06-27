BirelART Holds a Commanding Lead in CKN Summer Tour Manufacturer Battle

Throughout the 2018 CKN Summer Tour, we have been keeping tabs on the race winners and in particular, the chassis manufacturers. For some added fun, we’ve been tallying the number of race wins by each chassis brand and will periodically post updates throughout our very busy summer of Canadian karting action.

In our last update, we had included only the first two races of the summer and the race was quite close. However, after adding six more events, with eight races total, we’re witnessing a runaway from BirelART. The Italian manufacturer boasts an impressive 25 race victories so far this season, winning in just about every category, from Briggs to Shifter and at almost every event we’ve covered. Prime Powerteam has been a big provider of the race wins thanks to drivers like Ryan MacDermid, Frankie Esposito, and Davide Greco. PSL Karting, the North American race team for BirelART has also chipped in with race wins as have a number of privateer efforts, which really separates the brand from the rest.

It’s a very tight race for second in our rankings as TonyKart and Ricciardo Kart are tied with nine wins apiece. TonyKart has found success at nearly every event this year as well, sneaking in a win at seven of the ten races, almost all with different drivers. Ricciardo Kart is enjoying their success thanks to the Cadet and Junior Briggs classes. Ayden Ingratta has been a force in Ontario while East Coasters Callum Baxter, Zachary Hitchcock and Danny Chisholm each added wins in recent weeks.

Intrepid Kart follows closely in fourth with seven wins. They had a stellar weekend at CRFKC Hamilton, taking three wins and sweeping the podium in Briggs Junior with drivers from three different Intrepid race teams. Kosmic Kart rounds out the top-five with five wins this year, all of them from Racing Edge Motorsports and three from Dale Curran in Rok Junior.

Through ten races on the CKN Summer Tour, sixteen different chassis manufacturers have scored wins. As we shift to July this weekend (we can’t believe it either), we will be watching closely to see if any of the manufacturers can take a bite out of the lead that BirelART has built up.

CdeM CRFKC1 Pfaff1 Pfaff2 WCKC1 WCKC2 CRFKC2 CKC1 VKS CKRA Total Victories BirelART 4 2 5 4 2 3 3 1 24 Ricciardo 2 1 1 1 2 2 9 TonyKart 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 9 Intrepid 1 2 1 3 7 Kosmic 2 2 1 5 Praga 2 2 4 FA Kart 1 1 2 DC One 1 1 2 PDB 1 1 2 SodiKart 1 1 2 Margay 2 2 GP Kart 2 2 Awesome Kart 2 2 K&K Kart 1 1 CRG 1 1 Energy Kart 1 1

**The manufacturers battle accumulates the race wins on the Canadian dates of the CKN Summer Tour for the following classes: Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior, Briggs Masters, Briggs Senior, Rok/Rotax Junior, Rok/Rotax Masters, Rok/Rotax Mini, Rok/Rotax Senior, Rok/KZ Shifter and Rotax DD2.