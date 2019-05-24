Big Shifter Grids Attract Lucente to the F-Series

The Gearup F-Series has been known to attract a few Canadians over the years. The series that competes along the east coast of the USA is a popular place for shifter kart and TaG racers and two seasons ago Antonio Serravalle was crowned a series champion.

This year, another young Canadian is chasing the title in a shifter division as Ontario’s Stefano Lucente has made his way to Englishtown, New Jersey for stop two fo the series.

We asked what attracted him to travel out of province to compete in the F-Series this season and Lucente was quick to respond with optimism to make himself a better driver.

“The larger, more competitive fields have attracted me to the races this season since it allows me to learn from those who are faster than me at the moment.”

It will be his first time driving the circuit in Englishtown, which is about an 8-hour drive from Toronto.

“I have not been to Englishtown before but I drove the track for the first time Thursday and it’s fairly demanding on the chassis, however, it seems like it’ll make out for a close, fun race.”

Heading into the weekend, Lucente in second in championship points in the KZ2 category. Round one at GoPro Motorplex was a challenging one that saw him competing against the likes of Jamaican Colin Daly and American David Jurca, a former superstar in the sport, fellow Canadian Remo Ruscitti and many more.

The single race day event hits the track Saturday and you can follow on Race Monitor.