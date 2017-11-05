Benny’s Blog: Day 1 – It’s That Time of Year Again

Day 1 – It’s that time of year again

So it’s that time of year again where the Rotax world comes together for their showcase event and where Cody asks me to do Benny’s Blog again.

A lot can be said about Rotax, positive and negative, but I truly believe that there cannot be much negativity spoke around the Rotax Grand Finals. There is no event in the karting world like it. You cannot just buy your way here, you have to earn it. You can’t bring your rented engines, you’ve got the same as everyone else. You cannot change axles and seats, you have to adapt and make do with what you’ve got. This event is the driver’s event, where they make all the difference.

This year’s Team Canada, I guess you can say has a lot to live up to, having won the Nations Cup last year. We have 14 drivers representing Canada this year, slightly less than last year, but the interesting fact here is that we have more drivers racing at their first RGF’s than drivers who have previously raced here. Out of the 14 drivers, only 5 have been to a RGF’s before, so that leaves nine newcomers. This is going to make for very interesting viewing, to see how those new comers will fair during the week.

The RGF is such a hard event to predict, as I mentioned before, everyone is on the same equipment, so it really does come down to the drivers. We saw some great performances last year and I truly see the potential for the same this year, hopefully with a little more luck this year when it comes to the Pre Finals and Finals.

Justin Arseneau draws kart number 15. His race number is 115. Hopefully that's a good start. #becausekarting A post shared by Ben Cooper (@ben_cooper_racing) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:12am PST

We got Phillippo in the picture!!! Kart number 2 for Pat. #becausekarting #portugal2017 A post shared by Ben Cooper (@ben_cooper_racing) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Each day, Ben will do his best to provide us with a blog post from what has happened. As Captain Canada, Ben is working with all of Team Canada to help achieve the best results and bring our great country of drivers together as one. Follow along each day.