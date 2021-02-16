BC’s Kartplex Joins Forces With The Racelab

With a new karting season just around the corner there is an exciting announcement from two of Western Canada’s most prominent karting entities.

Kartplex of Oliver, BC has reached an agreement with the longstanding Racelab of Burnaby, BC to merge and operate the official race team and technical support department for the karting outfit based out of the Jacques Villeneuve designed Area 27 racing circuit. In turn, the Okanagan racers will receive full support from The Racelab at all other venues including all West Coast Kart Club events at Greg Moore Raceway.

Kartplex have acquired the support of the Burnaby operation as well as it’s operator Steve Rickman for the purposes of growing their on track support and performance by combining Kartplex’ resources with Rickman’s 30 years of experience.

The TB Kart and Atomica brands will be available through both retail outlets and will be supported at both the Kartplex and Greg Moore Raceway through the Racelab efforts for those looking for expert assistance at all levels.

“When Craig approached us to think of a scenario where we could cooperate I saw a great opportunity for both of us to work together to grow the sport and our support base” Being deeply involved here on the coast and now being directly involved with Kartplex it gives me the opportunity to work to really unite karting across the province and throughout the Pacific Northwest once things open up again,” commented Rickman on collaborating with Kartplex.

“First I would like to welcome Steve and Racelab into the KARTPLEX Family. We have been committed to developing a world-class racing and driver development program to complement our popular public karting programs from our inception. When we did our homework, Steve and Racelab were the obvious best choice. Steve has extensive kart racing experience at every level and all over the world and has been in charge of championship-winning teams for many years. He is regarded as one of the most successful race team directors in North America and very quickly became the obvious choice to take our racing programs to the elite level,” said Craig Finer of KartPlex.

In addition to committing to building an industry leading race team, Kartplex/RaceLab are aggressively growing their sales network and have added several lines between them including the likes of Atomica, Righetti Ridolfi, Molecule, Jecko Racing Seats, Stone Kart Stands and more exciting additions to be announced shortly.

From the first ‘go’ in a rental kart all the way to regional and national championship competitions, Kartplex and Racelab together are now able to provide world-class racing experiences for kart racing enthusiasts of every age and skill level.

For more information on RaceLab/Kartplex and their associated brands be sure to visit www.kartplex.ca and theracelab.com.