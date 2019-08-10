BCR and GCR Team Up Again for Canadian Nationals Pursuit

Together, the teams of Gerald Caseley Racing and Ben Cooper Racing are going after a number of Canadian National Titles. The two race teams from New Brunswick and Quebec have joined forces for the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, held at Mosport Kartways in Ontario, and have a squad of twenty drivers gunning for the podium in all of the Briggs and Stratton 206 categories.

They have drawn drivers from six different provinces, including Quebec, New Brunswick, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, making them the most diverse race team travelling to Mosport.

The joint venture between the two teams started at last years Canadian Championships, also at Mosport, and is one that works well for both operations, who have drivers of all different experience levels.

2012 ASN Canadian Karting Champion Ben Cooper is thrilled to work alongside Caseley for the second summer in a row, seeing the benefits for his team of drivers, many of whom are still very new to the sport.

“I believe it is a huge advantage for our drivers to be with GCR, this is the first National event and race outside of Quebec for the majority of them. GCR has a huge amount of experience in Briggs, which is also a huge benefit to us. Gerald and I have always had a great relationship and I am really excited to have to two teams join up and work as one.”

Gerald Caseley echoed that statement.

“Working together last year was very positive and there was no hesitation to come together as one again at Mosport. Ben’s coaching is vital for every driver who takes to the track and for sure, my GCR guys will appreciate having him as a supporter instead of a competitor this weekend.”

Throughout the season in the Coupe de Montreal, the two teams compete against each other and then work as teammates at the Nationals. For Cooper, it’s great that the drivers get to all know each other throughout the season and then come together on the grand stage to go for the National title.

“The fact that we have been competing against each other is just another positive, as I know that his set up and drivers have been making us strive to be better all season. The drivers are used to being together on the track, and now they will be working together.”

“In Quebec, Ben is doing a superb job helping to grow the Coupe de Montreal, finding and developing new drivers for our sport, and both of our teams have benefitted from the larger grids and increased competition this season,” continued Caseley.

All five Briggs classes will have GCR/BCR drivers on track, including nine in Briggs Junior alone.

To get up to speed, some drivers have travelled to Mosport for this weekends club race, while the full roster will come together on Wednesday for the first-day official practice. Qualifying begins on Friday, followed by heat racing that leads up to Sunday’s National Championship Finals.

GCR/BCR Driver Roster for the 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships

Briggs Junior:

Mavrik Vermette, QC

Mathieu Cousineau, QC

Yuchen Ye, QC

Laurent Legault, QC

Louka St-Jean, QC

Isaac Teed, NB

Owen Mahar, NS

Callum Baxter, NS

Evan Brace, NS

Briggs Cadet:

Ilie Crisan, QC

Lucas Deslongchamps, QC

George Deadman, AB

Ethan Lowther, PEI

Briggs Senior:

Kelsey Hann, NS

Aaron Kennedy, NS

Michael Adams, ON

William Lowther, PEI

Briggs Masters:

Steven MacVoy, ON

Mathieu Demers, QC

Briggs Junior Lite:

Landon White, NS