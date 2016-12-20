Blake Choquer with his Rotax Micro-Max World Champion Diego LaRoque (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

BBR Karting Celebrates Five International Championships in 2016

Lead by Blake Choquer, the family oriented BBR Karting Team is known around the continent for their professional image and pretty impressive resume of race results by the drivers they support. In 2016, the team broadened their horizons and travelled the globe for some of the worlds biggest race events and returned home to Vancouver, British Columbia with five international championships to their credit and in their recent press release, they celebrated their accomplishments.

“2016 marked the most memorable and successful season ever for Team BBR. We accomplished some amazing goals and a total of 5 drivers won International Championships. It is one of the best feelings in the World to be working with dedicated pilots who want to succeed and achieve the goals we set in front of us. Check out our 2016 pilots accomplishments. BBR (Building Better Racers) is built around the best support team in the business.” – BBR Karting press release

While not exclusively tied to the brand, BBR has supported the PDB/Gillard chassis the past few seasons, working closely with world karting champion Peter De Bruijn on his namesake chassis. In 2016, the BBR/PDB package claimed the Peru X30 National Championship with Mario Barrios.

No stranger to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, Choquer attended the race with young American driver Diego LaRoque and the tandem earned the first ever Rotax Micro-Max Grand Finals title.

In the United States, BBR helped steer Derek Wang to the X30 Masters SKUSA Pro Tour title while Austin and Ashton Torgerson took home championship trophies in the Challenge of the Americas in Rotax Mini-Max and Micro-Max respectively.

“We want to first take a moment and thank those who helped us in our most successful year ever, including World Champion Peter De Bruijn, European Champion Nick De Bruijn, Ryan Ruth, Chris Black, Joey Mcguire, Kiwi, Don Choquer, Blake Choquer, Orlando Mendoza, Aaron Laroque, Blake Craig, Stepanova Nakeel, Randi Choquer and Dorothy Choquer. Your efforts and passion is what makes our team one of the best in the World.”

And for 2017 BBR Karting will be racing at Challenge of the Americas, SKUSA Pro Tour, US Open, US Rotax Grand Nationals and the SKUSA SuperNationals.

To learn more about BBR Karting, visit their website, http://bbrkarting.com.