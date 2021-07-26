Back-to-Back Wins for Picerno in Briggs Junior Lite

Two KartStars Canada races. Two Briggs Junior Lite wins for Stefano Picerno.

Taking to Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario for round two of the championship, Picerno (Exprit Kart) had his hands full in the likes of Nathan Dupuis (Intrepid), who was competing on his home track.

Dupuis struck first with the Jiffylube Fast Qualifier award in the morning, tacking a dry but very humid track after heavy overnight rain.

Two heat and a prefinal win for Dupuis kept him on the pole position for the Final with Picerno alongside him.

The eleven-kart Briggs Junior Lite final was a two-horse race as once again Dupuis and Picerno teamed up and pulled away from the likes of Luka Jakimovski (Intrepid), Talon Clarke (Intrepid) and Joey Lecce (Intrepid).

Picerno pounced on the lead on lap two, but Dupuis fought back at the halfway mark, with both making moves on the main straight. Back and forth, the pair traded the lead through the middle laps until the last lap board was displayed.

Picerno took the defensive route to keep the lead and while Dupuis looked left, right and maybe even through the grass, he couldn’t find a way by the race leader by the finish line. Picerno celebrated his second win of the season, while Dupuis stood on his home track podium.

Clarke won the great race for third between the Intrepid trio, while Jakimovski and Lecce took fourth and fifth.

Talking to CKN’s Emily Billings after the race, Picerno said it was exciting racing with Dupuis. “As soon as Nathan would pass me, I’d get him on the next lap. I blocked the last couple laps so he wouldn’t get by me, then the last lap I knew I was gonna stay ahead, so I just kept with it.”

We’re looking forward to race three at Shannonville Motorsports Park in a few weeks.

KartStars Canada Point Pelee Briggs Junior Lite Final Results